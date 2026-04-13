Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings - April 13, 2026

Known for its national powerhouse boys basketball program, Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.) is opening eyes on the lacrosse field this spring. The Panthers surge into the Top 10 of this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV boys lacrosse Top 25.

Paul VI (No. 10) defeated perennial Washington Catholic Athletic Conference league stronghold and then-No. 2 Saint John’s College (D.C.) last week before suffering its first loss this spring against Gonzaga College (D.C.). Calvert Hall College (Md.) maintains the No. 1 spot followed by Bullis School (Md.) and Loyola Blakefield (Md.).

Landon School (Md.) and Saint John’s round out the Top 5. The second 5 features Boys’ Latin School (Md.), McDonogh School (Md.), Archbishop Spalding (Md.), Gonzaga and Paul VI.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25:

1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 6-3

Previous rank: No. 1

The Cardinals defeated then-No. 13 Mount Saint Joseph (Md.), 15-9, and then-No. 5 McDonogh School, 14-13.

2. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 11-2

Previous rank: No. 3

The Bulldogs defeated No. 21 Urbana (Md.), 12-7, and Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.), 20-10.

3. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 5-4

Previous rank: No. 9

The Dons defeated then-No. 8 Severn School (Md.), 14-10, and then-No. 4 Boys’ Latin School (Md.), 12-11.

4. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 7

The Bears defeated Archbishop Moller (Ohio), 17-6, and No. 19 Saint Albans School (D.C.), 7-2.

5. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 6-4

Previous rank: No. 2

The Cadets lost to then-No. 18 Saint Paul Vi Catholic (Va.), 10-7, after a 15-2 win over then-No. 17 DeMatha Catholic (Md.).

6. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-5

Previous rank: No. 4

The Lakers lost to then-No. 14 Gilman School (Md.), 9-6, and then-No. 9 Loyola Blakefield.

7. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-3

Previous rank: No. 5

The Eagles lost to No. 1 Calvert Hall College after a 18-7 victory over John Carroll School (Md.).

8. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 5-5

Previous rank: No. 6

The Cavaliers defeated then-No. 15 Saint Paul’s School (Md.), 10-9, and then-No. 12 Saint Mary’s (Md.), 11-7.

9. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 5-6

Previous rank: No. 10

The Eagles defeated then-No. 18 Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 8-7, and No. 20 The Heights School (Md.), 10-5.

10. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 18

The Panthers defeated then-No. 2 Saint John’s College after a loss to then-No. 9 Gonzaga College.

11. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 8

The Admirals defeated Loyola Academy (Ill.), 14-8, after a loss to then-No. 9 Loyola Blakefield.

12. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 8-4

Previous rank: No. 13

The Gaels defeated then-No. 14 Gilman School, 7-6, after a loss to No. 1 Calvert Hall College.

13. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-4

Previous rank: No. 14

The Greyhounds lost to then-No. 13 Mount Saint Joseph after a win over then-No. 4 Boys’ Latin School.

14. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 11

The Little Hoyas defeated Episcopal (Va.), 12-4, after a 8-7 loss to Saint Ignatius Prep (Calif.).

15. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 5-4

Previous rank: No. 12

The Saints lost to then-No. 6 Archbishop Spalding.

16. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 2-5

Previous rank: No. 15

The Crusaders defeated John Carroll School, 6-3, after a loss to then-No. 6 Archbishop Spalding.

17. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 8-4

Previous rank: No. 16

The Falcons lost to Torrey Pines (Calif.), 9-8, after a 17-3 win over Santa Fe Christian School (Calif.).

18. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 5-7

Previous rank: No. 17

The Stags defeated Riverside (Va.), 12-9, after a loss to then-No. 2 Saint John’s College.

19. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)

Record: 5-6

Previous rank: No. 19

The Bulldogs lost to then-No. 7 Landon School after a 12-6 victory over Potomac School (Va.).

20. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-4

Previous rank: No. 20

The Cavaliers lost to then-No. 10 Gonzaga College after a 14-7 victory over Bishop Ireton (Va.), 14-7.

21. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 21

The Hawks defeated Tuscarora (Md), 5-1, and No. 23 Kent Island (Md.), 6-1, after a loss to then-No. 3 Bullis School.

22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 22

The Falcons defeated Marriotts Ridge, 11-0, and Southern-Anne Arundel, 19-1.

23. KENT ISLAND (Md.)

Record: 4-1

Previous rank: No. 23

The Buccaneers lost to No. 21 Urbana after victories against Cambridge-South Dorchester (Md.), 19-4, and Parkside (Md.), 15-7.

24. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)

Record: 7-0

Previous rank: No. 24

The Friars did not play last week.

25. TOWSON (Md.)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 25

The Generals defeated C. Milton Wright (Md.), 7-6.