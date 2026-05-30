Quincy Wilson Runs 52.52 in First-Ever 400-Meter Hurdles Race, Cracks National Top 15

By the time most high school athletes reach the end of their spring season, they are focused on refining the events they already know. Quincy Wilson continues to do the opposite.

The Bullis School star, Olympic gold medalist and one of the most accomplished prep athletes in U.S. history stepped into unfamiliar territory this week and still produced one of the fastest times in the country.

Competing at the 2026 Bishop McNamara Last Chance Meet in Maryland, Wilson ran 52.52 seconds in his first-ever 400-meter hurdles race, according to Dyestat and RunnerSpace. The mark immediately placed him among the nation's top performers this season and showcased yet another layer of his remarkable versatility.

Wilson's performance ranks No. 12 nationally in the event this year despite coming in his debut race over the barriers. For most athletes, the 400-meter hurdles requires years of technical development to master the rhythm, stride pattern and energy distribution necessary to run elite times. Wilson needed just one race to announce himself as a legitimate threat. In his lone 300-meter hurdle race on the season he ran a 38.77, good for 1st place at 2026 ISL / IAC / MAC Track & Field Championships. That time is good enough for 9th place in Maryland this season.

Wilson emerged as one of the most dominant quarter-milers ever produced at the high school level, becoming the youngest male U.S. track and field athlete to win Olympic gold when he helped Team USA capture the men's 4x400-meter relay title at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Since then, he has continued rewriting expectations for what a high school athlete can accomplish.

His elite flat 400-meter speed naturally translates to the hurdles. The event rewards athletes who can maintain velocity while clearing 10 barriers over a full lap of the track, and Wilson's combination of strength, turnover and endurance gives him a foundation few prep athletes possess.

What makes the performance particularly noteworthy is the lack of hurdling experience. Athletes transitioning from the open 400 often struggle with rhythm and spacing between hurdles. Even slight mistakes can cost significant time. Wilson's ability to produce a national-caliber mark without an extensive background in the event suggests there is considerably more room for improvement.

For perspective, several of the nation's top 400-meter hurdlers have spent years specializing in the event before reaching the low-52 and sub-52-second range. Wilson entered the event as an experiment and immediately found himself among the country's elite performers.

The timing of the race also adds intrigue as championship season approaches. Whether Wilson chooses to continue pursuing the event remains to be seen, but the debut raises interesting questions about his long-term potential. His ceiling in the 400 hurdles could be exceptionally high if he dedicates additional training time to hurdle technique and race strategy.

For now, the performance serves as another reminder that Wilson is unlike most high school athletes. He already owns one of the nation's fastest open 400-meter résumés, Olympic hardware and multiple age-group records. Now he can add a nationally ranked 400-meter hurdles performance to the list.