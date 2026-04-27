Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings - April 27, 2026

There’s a new No. 1 in the High School on SI DMV boys lacrosse Top 25 rankings with the regular season ending this week.

Bullis School (Md.) is No. 1 after Calvert Hall College (Md.) dropped its first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference match of the spring to Saint Mary’s (Md.). Calvert Hall is No. 2 with Landon School (Md.), Saint John’s College (D.C.) and McDonogh School (Md.) completing the Top 5.

The second 5 features Archbishop Spalding (Md.), Loyola Blakefield (Md.), Saint Mary’s, Severn School (Md.) and Boys’ Latin School (Md.). Saint Mary’s and Severn both climbed four spots in the poll.

Undefeated Independence (Va.) debuts as co-No. 25.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25:

1. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 14-2

Previous rank: No. 2

The Bulldogs defeated No. 11 Georgetown Prep (Md.), 5-4.

2. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 8-4

Previous rank: No. 1

The Cardinals defeated No. 6 Archbishop Spalding (Md.), 14-8, after a 8-7 loss to then-No. 12 Saint Mary’s (Md.).

3. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 9-4

Previous rank: No. 3

The Bears defeated Blue Ridge School (Md.), 9-6, and Episcopal (Va.), 9-6.

4. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 9-4

Previous rank: No. 4

The Cadets defeated Bishop McNamara (Md.), 16-1.

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 9-3

Previous rank: No. 5

The Eagles defeated No. 21 Saint Paul’s School (Md.), 10-4.

6. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 7-6

Previous rank: No. 6

The Cavaliers lost to then-No. 1 Calvert Hall College after a 8-5 win over No. 8 Boys’ Latin School (Md.).

7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 8-5

Previous rank: No. 7

The Dons defeated No. 14 Mount Saint Joseph (Md.), 9-8, and No. 15 Saint Paul’s School.

8. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 9-4

Previous rank: No. 12

The Saints defeated then-No. 1 Calvert Hall College, and No. 17 Gilman School (Md.), 10-9.

9. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 10-3

Previous rank: No. 13

The Admirals defeated John Carroll School (Md.), 16-8, and then-No. 8 Boys’ Latin School (Md.), 9-8.

10. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-8

Previous rank: No. 8

The Lakers lost to No. 6 Archbishop Spalding, and then-No. 13 Severn School.

11. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 7-8

Previous rank: No. 9

The Eagles defeated Bishop McNamara (Md.), 21-0, and No. 18 DeMatha Catholic (Md.), 11-7.

12. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 13-1

Previous rank: No. 10

The Panthers defeated Bishop Ireton (Va.), 19-4, and Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 19-5.

13. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 10-4

Previous rank: No. 11

The Little Hoyas lost to then-No. 2 Bullis School.

14. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 9-7

Previous rank: No. 14

The Gaels defeated John Carroll School, 12-5, after a loss to No. 7 Loyola Blakefield.

15. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 3-8

Previous rank: No. 15

The Crusaders lost to No. 5 McDonogh School and No. 7 Loyola Blakefield.

16. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 9-5

Previous rank: No. 16

The Falcons defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 16-5, and then-No. 20 The Heights School (Md.), 14-9.

17. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-7

Previous rank: No. 17

The Greyhounds lost to No. 6 Archbishop Spalding (Md.).

18. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 7-9

Previous rank: No. 18

The Stags defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 17-6, after a loss to then-No. 9 Gonzaga College (D.C.).

19. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-6

Previous rank: No. 20

The Cavaliers lost to No. 16 Our Lady of Good Counsel after a 8-7 victory over then-No. 19 Saint Albans School (D.C.).

20. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)

Record: 7-7

Previous rank: No. 19

The Bulldogs defeated Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.), 9-3, after a loss to then-No. 20 The Heights School.

21. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: No. 21

The Hawks defeated Riverside (Va.), 16-4.

22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 10-2

Previous rank: No. 22

The Falcons defeated South River (Md.), 16-0, and Chesapeake-Anne Arundel (Md.), 15-1.

23. KENT ISLAND (Md.)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 23

The Buccaneers defeated Kent County (Md.), 22-0, and Westtown School (Pa.), 11-8.

24. SAINT PETER & PAUL (Md.)

Record: 7-6

Previous rank: No. 24

The Sabres defeated Saint Vincent Pallotti (Md.), 19-0, and Annapolis Area Christian School (Md.), 18-2.

25 (tied). ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 25

The Friars defeated Gerstell Academy (Md.), 13-7.

25 (tied). INDEPENDENCE (Va.)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Tigers scored 47 goals In three victories last week.