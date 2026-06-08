Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings - June 6, 2026

The final week of the 2026 Baltimore-DMV boys lacrosse season has arrived. Virginia will crown its public state champions this weekend.

Independence (Va.), co-No. 25 in this week’s High School on SI DMV Top 25 poll, hosts Cosby (Va.) in the Class 6 state semifinals Tuesday. The winner play James Madison (Va.) or James W. Robinson (Va.) in the state title match Saturday at Briar Woods (Va).

The Class 5 semifinals Tuesday will have Stone Bridge (Va.) playing at Douglass Freeman (Va.) and Riverside (Va.) taking on Midlothian (Va.) at Freedom South (Va.) The winners advance to the state title game Saturday at Freedom South.

The combined Class 1 thru 4 tourney will have Meridan (Va.) hosting E.C. Glass (Va.) and Salem (Va.) playing at Hanover (Va.) in Tuesday’s semifinals. The state championship game will be Saturday at Heritage (Va.).

Calvert Hall College (Md.) remains No. 1 in the Baltimore-DMV Top 25 followed by McDonogh School (Md.), Archbishop Spalding (Md.), Georgetown Prep (Md.) and Bullis School (Md.).

The final High School On SI Baltimore-DMV boys lacrosse Top 25 rankings will be released early next week.

Here’s this week’s High School oOn SI Baltimore-DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25:

1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 1

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION

2. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 2

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A FINALIST

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 11-7

Previous rank: No. 3

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST

4. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 4

SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (IAC) CHAMPION

5. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 15-3

Previous rank: No. 5

SEASON COMPLETE - IAC SEMIFINALIST

6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 10-6

Previous rank: No. 6

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 9-8

Previous rank: No. 7

The Dons lost to No. 1 Calvert Hall College in the MIAA A semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST

8. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 11-6

Previous rank: No. 8

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST

9. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 10-7

Previous rank: No. 9

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST

10. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 20-2

Previous rank: No. 10

SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION FINALIST

11. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 12-6

Previous rank: No. 11

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC FINALIST

12. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 13-7

Previous rank: No. 12

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

13. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)

Record: 9-9

Previous rank: No. 13

SEASON COMPLETE - IAC FINALIST

14. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 9-9

Previous rank: No. 14

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

15. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-10

Previous rank: No. 15

SEASON COMPLETE

16. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-10

Previous rank: No. 16

SEASON COMPLETE

17. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 10-8

Previous rank: No. 17

SEASON COMPLETE

18. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-9

Previous rank: No. 18

SEASON COMPLETE

19. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 8-10

Previous rank: No. 19

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

20. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-8

Previous rank: No. 20

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

21. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 17-1

Previous rank: No. 21

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPION

22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 18-2

Previous rank: No. 22

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE & ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY CHAMPION

23. STEPHEN DECATUR (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 23

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE FINALIST

24. SAINT PETER & PAUL (Md.)

Record: 13-6

Previous rank: No. 24

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA B CHAMPION

25 (tied). ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)

Record: 12-2

Previous rank: No. 25

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA B FINALIST

25 (tied). INDEPENDENCE (Va.)

Record: 19-0

Previous rank: No. 25

The Tigers defeated Yorktown (Va.), 11-10, in the Virginia Class 6 state quarterfinals.