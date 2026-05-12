Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings - May 12, 2026

With a second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference crown in its sights, Calvert Hall College (Md.) is back at No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Baltimore-DMV boys lacrosse Top 25.

The Cardinals will play No. 7 and longtime rival Loyola Blakefield in a semifinal contest Tuesday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The other semifinal features No. 2 McDonogh School (Md.) against third-ranked Archbishop Spalding (Md.).

The championship game will take place Friday at Stevenson University. Newly crowned Interstate Athletic Conference champ Georgetown Prep is No. 4, followed by Bullis Prep.

Bullis, last week’s No. 1, was upset by then-No. 20 Saint Albans School (D.C.) in the IAC semifinals. The second 5 features Landon School (Md.) at No. 6, No. 8 Saint Mary’s (Md.), No. 9 Severn School (Md.) and No. 10 Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.), which captures its first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) championship Monday evening with a win over No. 11 Saint John’s College (D.C.).

The Panthers are the No. 1 seed for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I tournament. The finals take place Saturday.

The Maryland public postseason continues with state quarterfinals Wednesday followed by semifinal action Friday and Saturday.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25:

1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 11-4

Previous rank: No. 2

The Cardinals defeated No. 7 Loyola Blakefield, (Md.), 11-10.

2. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 12-3

Previous rank: No. 3

The Eagles defeated No. 17 Gilman School (Md.), 12-11.

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 11-6

Previous rank: No. 4

The Cavaliers defeated then-No. 8 Saint Mary’s (Md.), 12-6, in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference quarterfinals after a 9-8 win over No. 13 Mount Saint Joseph in the regular season finale.

4. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 5

The Little Hoyas won the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) championship, defeating then-No. 20 Saint Albans School (D.C.), 15-6, in the final, and No. 6 Landon School (Md.), 11-10, in the semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - IAC CHAMPION

5. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 15-3

Previous rank: No. 1

The Bulldogs lost to then-No. 20 Saint Albans School (D.C.), 10-9, in the IAC semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 10-6

Previous rank: No. 6

The Bears lost to then-No. 5 Georgetown Prep in the IAC semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 9-7

Previous rank: No. 7

The Dons defeated then-No. 9 Severn School (Md.), 18-11, in the MIAA A quarterfinals after a 11-10 loss to then-No. 2 Calvert Hall College.

8. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 11-6

Previous rank: No. 9

The Admirals lost to No. 7 Loyola Blakefield in the MIAA A quarterfinals after a 8-7 win over then-No. 8 Saint Mary’s (Md.) in the regular season finale.

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST

9. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 10-7

Previous rank: No. 8

The Saints lost to then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding in the MIAA A quarterfinals after a loss to then-No. 9 Severn School (Md.).

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST

10. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 18-1

Previous rank: No. 10

The Panthers won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) championship, defeating No. 11 Saint John’s College (D.C.), 10-8, in the final, then-No. 15 Gonzaga College (D.C,), 10-4, in the semifinals, and Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 18-5, in the quarterfinals.

11. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 12-6

Previous rank: No. 11

The Cadets lost to No. 10 Saint Paul VI Catholic in the WCAC title game after defeating then-No. 14 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 9-4, in the semifinals, and then-No. 19 The Heights School (Md.), 17-6, in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC FINALIST

12. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 13-7

Previous rank: No. 14

The Falcons lost to No. 11 Saint John’s College in the WCAC semifinals after defeating Bishop Ireton (Va.), 18-2, in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

13. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)

Record: 9-9

Previous rank: No. 20

The Bulldogs lost to then-No. 5 Georgetown Prep in the IAC final after defeating then-No. 1 Bullis School in the semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - IAC FINALIST

14. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 9-9

Previous rank: No. 15

The Eagles lost to No. 10 Saint Paul VI Catholic in the WCAC semifinals after a quarterfinal win over then-No. 18 DeMatha Catholic (Md.).

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

15. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-10

Previous rank: No. 16

The Crusaders defeated then-No. 12 Boys’ Latin School, 7-6.

SEASON COMPLETE

16. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-10

Previous rank: No. 12

The Lakers lost to then-No. 16 Saint Paul’s School.

SEASON COMPLETE

17. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 10-8

Previous rank: No. 13

The Gaels lost to then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding.

SEASON COMPLETE

18. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-9

Previous rank: No. 17

The Greyhounds lost to then-No. 3 McDonogh School.

SEASON COMPLETE

19. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 8-10

Previous rank: No. 18

The Stags lost to then-No. 15 Gonzaga College in the WCAC quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

20. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-8

Previous rank: No. 19

The Cavaliers lost to No. 11 Saint John’s College (D.C.) in the WCAC quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

21. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 13-1

Previous rank: No. 21

The Hawks defeated Clarksburg (Md.), 23-2, in the Maryland Class 4A west Region 1 final, and Governor Thomas Johnson (Md.), 24-0, in the semifinals.

22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 15-2

Previous rank: No. 22

The Falcons defeated South River (Md.), 18-6, in the Maryland Class 3A East Region 2 final, and Crofton (Md.), 11-2, in the semifinals.

23. KENT ISLAND (Md.)

Record: 13-1

Previous rank: No. 23

The Buccaneers defeated Queen Anne’s County (Md.), 13-6, in the Maryland Class 2A East Region 1 final, and Patterson (Md.), 23-3, in the semifinals.

24. SAINT PETER & PAUL (Md.)

Record: 11-6

Previous rank: No. 24

The Sabres defeated Gerstell Academy (Md.), 21-2.

25 (tied). ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: No. 25

The Friars defeated Concordia Prep (Md.), 17-3.

25 (tied). INDEPENDENCE (Va.)

Record: 13-0

Previous rank: No. 25

The Tigers did not play last week.