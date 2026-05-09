Maryvale Prep Lacrosse Completes a Perfect Season with IAAM A Championship

SPARKS, MARYLAND - Complacency. Undefeated. Those words were not allowed to be said around the Maryvale Prep’s lacrosse team this spring.

Late Friday evening as the Lions players took pictures - some posting on their social media accounts - after winning the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference crown, one word could best capture the moment: History.

Maryvale repeated as champions with a 10-5 decision over McDonogh School at USA Lacrosse’s Tierney Field. Senior midfielder Finola McCormick scored four goals for the Lions, ranked No. 1 In this week’s High School On SI Baltimore-DMV girls Top 25.

The Brooklandville, Md. school never trailed, building a 7-1 advantage early in the second half to complete an undefeated season (18-0) and staked its claim as the nation’s No. 1 squad. The Lions became the first undefeated IAAM A champ since McDonogh in 2019.

Maryvale joins McDonogh, which dominated the IAAM A with nine undefeated seasons (part of an iconic 198-game winning streak) the previous decade, and John Carroll School (2008) to author perfect seasons in A Conference history. The IAAM started in 2000.

A year ago at Tierney Field, Maryvale won its first championship since 2002.

“I had to convince them (last year) that they’re good enough. I think this year this team knew that they had the capability of winning it,” said Maryvale coach Brian Reese, who coached his final game at Maryvale after four seasons. “They committed from day one to be that team.”

The Lions won 11 of their 14 IAAM A decisions (including playoffs) by double-digits. Maryvale defeated 12 teams ranked in the High School on SI DMV Top 25 (outscored them, 221-77).

“We had to tell ourselves we’re going to be the team that goes out there and works harder,” said McCormick, who will play for American University next spring. “It’s not about cocky or full of ourselves, but it’s about believing in the hard work that got us here.”

Maryvale’s victory was part of a huge Friday of postseason action in the DMV. Here’s a recap:

Georgetown Prep rolls back to championship mountain

For the first time since 2022, Georgetown Prep is the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) champions after a 15-6 victory over Saint Albans (D.C.). Junior Sam Coluzzi finished with seven goals and two assists and Rex Adamson added six tallies for the Little Hoyas (13-4), ranked No. 5 in the High School of SI DMV boys Top 25.

The Bethesda (Md.) school scored the first eight goals and led by as many as 11 in the second half. Benjamin Palma and Nick Hoffman each scored two goals for No. 20 Saint Albans (10-9), which Cinderella run came to a screeching halt.

The Bulldogs stunned No. 1 Bullis School (Md.), 10-9, in double overtime in the semifinals Tuesday. Bullis hadn’t loss in IAC play this spring.

Archbishop Spalding and Loyola Blakefield advance in MIAA A playoffs

The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference playoffs kicked off with No. 4 Archbishop Spalding (Md.) and No. 7 Loyola Blakefield posting quarterfinal wins.

The Cavaliers stormed past No. 8 Saint Mary’s, 12-6. Adam Schwab scored two goals and University of Maryland recruit Brady Molloy added two scores and six assists.

Spalding led 7-1 at intermission to punch its spot into Tuesday’s semifinals against No. 3 McDonogh School (Md.) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Loyola defeated No. 9 Severn School (Md.), 18-11, in the other quarterfinal as sophomore attack Cooper Lewis led six multi-goal scorers with four goals.

The Dons will play No. 2 and defending champ Calvert Hall College (Md.) in the other semifinal Tuesday evening in Annapolis.

Paul VI gets WCAC championship double-spin

Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.) is in position for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) crown after its boys and girls squad advanced with semifinal triumphs Friday.

The Panther girls defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 13-10. Paul VI will play Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) in the championship game Monday at Georgetown University.

No. 3 Good Counsel, the defending champ, defeated No. xx Saint John’s College (D.C.), 9-4. The Falcons have won the past four titles.

No. 10 Paul VI boys’ dominant season continued with a 10-4 win over No. 15 Gonzaga College (D.C.), avenging its only blemish this spring. The Panthers (17-1) will play No. 11 Saint John’s in Monday’s final at Georgetown.

Saint John’s avenged a road loss to No. 14 Good Counsel with a 9-4 victory Friday. Jack Lutz had three goals and an assist for the Cadets (12-5), who scored seven straight goals to erase a 1-0 deficit.

One more time for Stone Ridge and Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes

For the third time in four years, Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.) and Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart (Md.) will play for the Independent School League AA Division title Saturday morning at Sidwell Friends School (D.C.).

No. 5 Stone Ridge (15-8), the three-time defending champs, defeated Potomac School (Va.), 9-6, in the semifinals Wednesday. No. 6 Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (21-1) advanced with a 12-6 decision over No. 12 Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.).

Stone Ridge handed Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes its lone defeat this season, 12-11, on Apr. 28. Stone Ridge won, 13-10, in last year’s final and 11-5 for its first title in 2023.

National Cathedral (D.C.) and Sidwell Friends play for the ISL A Division Saturday afternoon at Sidwell.