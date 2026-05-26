Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings - May 26, 2026

After claiming its first Maryland boys lacrosse state championship, Stephen Decatur debuts in this week’s High School On SI Baltimore-DMV boys lacrosse Top 25.

The Seahawks (13-4) dethroned Bayside Conference rival and then-No. 23 Kent Island (Md.) in the Maryland Class 2A state title game at Stevenson University Tuesday, avenging a loss in the 2025 final. Stephen Decatur joins Severna Park (Md.) and Urbana (Md.) in the Top 25 after winning state titles.

No. 22 Urbana won its third straight Class 4A title with a dominant effort against Broadneck (Md.). Severna Park (No. 23) ran its state championship streak to 10 with an easy decision over Towson (Md.) in the Class 3A final.

Calvert Hall College (Md.), the two-time reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference champ, remains No. 1 followed by McDonogh School (Md.), Archbishop Spalding (Md.), Georgetown Prep (Md.) and Bullis School (Md.).

The Virginia public state tournament is the final event left on the 2026 DMV lacrosse calendar with region semifinal and final play scheduled this week.

Here’s this week’s High School On SI Baltimore-DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25:

1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 1

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION

2. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 2

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A FINALIST

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 11-7

Previous rank: No. 3

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST

4. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 4

SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (IAC) CHAMPION

5. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 15-3

Previous rank: No. 5

SEASON COMPLETE - IAC SEMIFINALIST

6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 10-6

Previous rank: No. 6

SEASON COMPLETE - IAC SEMIFINALIST

7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 9-8

Previous rank: No. 7

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST

8. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 11-6

Previous rank: No. 8

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST

9. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 10-7

Previous rank: No. 9

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST

10. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 20-2

Previous rank: No. 10

SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION FINALIST

11. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 12-6

Previous rank: No. 11

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC FINALIST

12. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 13-7

Previous rank: No. 12

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

13. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)

Record: 9-9

Previous rank: No. 13

SEASON COMPLETE - IAC FINALIST

14. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 9-9

Previous rank: No. 14

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

15. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-10

Previous rank: No. 15

SEASON COMPLETE

16. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-10

Previous rank: No. 16

SEASON COMPLETE

17. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 10-8

Previous rank: No. 17

SEASON COMPLETE

18. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-9

Previous rank: No. 18

SEASON COMPLETE

19. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 8-10

Previous rank: No. 19

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

20. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-8

Previous rank: No. 20

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

21. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 15-1

Previous rank: No. 21

The Hawks advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state final, defeating Leonardtown (Md.), 13-3, in the semifinals and James Hubert Blake (Md.), 23-3, in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPION

22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 18-2

Previous rank: No. 22

The Falcons won Maryland Class 3A state title, defeating Towson (Md.), 15-2.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE & ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY (MD) LEAGUE CHAMPION

23. STEPHEN DECATUR (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Seahawks defeated then-No. 23 Kent Island (Md.), 8-4, in the Maryland Class 2A state title game.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPION

24. SAINT PETER & PAUL (Md.)

Record: 13-6

Previous rank: No. 24

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA B CHAMPION

25 (tied). ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)

Record: 12-2

Previous rank: No. 25

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA B FINALIST

25 (tied). INDEPENDENCE (Va.)

Record: 16-0

Previous rank: No. 25

The Tigers defeated Colonial Forge (Va.), 21-2, in the Virginia Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.