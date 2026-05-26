Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings - May 26, 2026
After claiming its first Maryland boys lacrosse state championship, Stephen Decatur debuts in this week’s High School On SI Baltimore-DMV boys lacrosse Top 25.
The Seahawks (13-4) dethroned Bayside Conference rival and then-No. 23 Kent Island (Md.) in the Maryland Class 2A state title game at Stevenson University Tuesday, avenging a loss in the 2025 final. Stephen Decatur joins Severna Park (Md.) and Urbana (Md.) in the Top 25 after winning state titles.
No. 22 Urbana won its third straight Class 4A title with a dominant effort against Broadneck (Md.). Severna Park (No. 23) ran its state championship streak to 10 with an easy decision over Towson (Md.) in the Class 3A final.
Calvert Hall College (Md.), the two-time reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference champ, remains No. 1 followed by McDonogh School (Md.), Archbishop Spalding (Md.), Georgetown Prep (Md.) and Bullis School (Md.).
The Virginia public state tournament is the final event left on the 2026 DMV lacrosse calendar with region semifinal and final play scheduled this week.
Here’s this week’s High School On SI Baltimore-DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25:
1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)
Record: 13-4
Previous rank: No. 1
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION
2. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 13-4
Previous rank: No. 2
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A FINALIST
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 11-7
Previous rank: No. 3
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST
4. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)
Record: 13-4
Previous rank: No. 4
SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (IAC) CHAMPION
5. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 15-3
Previous rank: No. 5
SEASON COMPLETE - IAC SEMIFINALIST
6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 10-6
Previous rank: No. 6
SEASON COMPLETE - IAC SEMIFINALIST
7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)
Record: 9-8
Previous rank: No. 7
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST
8. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 11-6
Previous rank: No. 8
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST
9. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 10-7
Previous rank: No. 9
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST
10. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)
Record: 20-2
Previous rank: No. 10
SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION FINALIST
11. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 12-6
Previous rank: No. 11
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC FINALIST
12. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 13-7
Previous rank: No. 12
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST
13. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)
Record: 9-9
Previous rank: No. 13
SEASON COMPLETE - IAC FINALIST
14. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 9-9
Previous rank: No. 14
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST
15. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-10
Previous rank: No. 15
SEASON COMPLETE
16. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 6-10
Previous rank: No. 16
SEASON COMPLETE
17. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.)
Record: 10-8
Previous rank: No. 17
SEASON COMPLETE
18. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-9
Previous rank: No. 18
SEASON COMPLETE
19. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)
Record: 8-10
Previous rank: No. 19
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST
20. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: No. 20
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST
21. URBANA (Md.)
Record: 15-1
Previous rank: No. 21
The Hawks advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state final, defeating Leonardtown (Md.), 13-3, in the semifinals and James Hubert Blake (Md.), 23-3, in the quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPION
22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 18-2
Previous rank: No. 22
The Falcons won Maryland Class 3A state title, defeating Towson (Md.), 15-2.
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE & ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY (MD) LEAGUE CHAMPION
23. STEPHEN DECATUR (Md.)
Record: 13-4
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Seahawks defeated then-No. 23 Kent Island (Md.), 8-4, in the Maryland Class 2A state title game.
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPION
24. SAINT PETER & PAUL (Md.)
Record: 13-6
Previous rank: No. 24
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA B CHAMPION
25 (tied). ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)
Record: 12-2
Previous rank: No. 25
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA B FINALIST
25 (tied). INDEPENDENCE (Va.)
Record: 16-0
Previous rank: No. 25
The Tigers defeated Colonial Forge (Va.), 21-2, in the Virginia Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.
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Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023