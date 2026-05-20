Severna Park Sweeps Maryland Boys and Girls Lacrosse State Titles; Stephen Decatur Boys Win First Crown

Severna Park High lacrosse may have to get its own wing in its school building to display its championship trophies. The Anne Arundel County school won girls and boys Maryland state titles at Stevenson University Tuesday.

Stephen Decatur's boys team made history, winning its first state championship with a win over Kent Island in the Class 2A final.

Here’s a look at Tuesday's Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) state finals.

Severna Park Girls Find Redemption

After a heartbreaking loss in the 2025 final, Severna Park celebrated a long-awaited championship on Tuesday as the No. 19 Falcons (15-4 overall) won the Class 3A state crown with a 9-8 victory over No. 17 Marriotts Ridge.

“It’s so rewarding because we’ve been on both ends of it,” said Severna Park senior defender/midfielder Bella Mazzolla to the Annapolis (Md.) Capital.

A year ago, Severna Park relinquished a two-goal advantage in the final six minutes of regulation. Marriotts Ridge won, 11-10.

The Mustangs (15-5) topped Severna Park during the regular season, part of a rare four-game losing streak for the Falcons.

Severna Park regrouped, capturing its record 17th Maryland state championship plaque late Tuesday evening.

“We stack our schedule, we took some losses, and we learned from those losses,” Falcons coach Annie Houghton said to the Annapolis Capital. “We moved forward, and we were on the uptick by the end of the season.”

Falcons’ Boys Dynasty Reaches Decade Mark

Severna Park delivered another dominant postseason performance, ripping Towson, 15-2, for its 10th straight state title.

After a slow start in their semifinal Friday, the No. 22 Falcons (18-2) had a running clock in the third quarter Tuesday against Towson, which they beat, 11-4, in last year’s state Class 3A title match.

Severna Park outscored their final two opponents, 30-6.

“At halftime, our captains kept telling us, ‘Don’t let up, ’cause we don’t know what’s gonna happen,’” Tyler Lawhorne said to the Annapolis Capital . “We just wanted to leave no doubt.”

National History Within Reach

The Falcons last lost a state postseason game on May 8, 2015. They will have a chance next spring to equal Mount Hebron girls’ lacrosse (11) for the longest title streak - in any sport - in Maryland public high school history.

According to the National Federation of High School Sports record book, Severna Park is now tied for the second-longest championship streak in boys’ lacrosse. Brother Rice (Mich.) holds the national mark with 13 straight Michigan state titles (2005-2017).

Stephen Decatur Breaks Through

After a loss to Kent Island (Md.) in late March following a setback in last spring’s Class 2A state final, Stephen Decatur knew beating their Bayside Conference rival would be the final obstacle to a first state championship.

A three-hour trip from Berlin to Owings Mills paid off Tuesday for Stephen Decatur (12-4) which ended No. 23 Kent Island’s title reign with a 8-4 victory.

“Four years in the making if not longer,” said Decatur coach Hoffy Hoffman to Delmarva Sports Network. “I promised Decatur would win it when I came on staff and here we are.”

A Championship Years in the Making

In 2024, the Seahawks reached the 2A state quarterfinals, but their season ended at the hands of Kent Island. Last season, Decatur won the Bayside Conference title and advanced to its first state final, but again, Kent Island atoned for a regular season loss with a 13-12 victory at Stevenson University.

The Buccaneers (16-2) bested Stephen Decatur, 9-7 on March 27, but the Seahawks won the rematch which mattered most. Decatur never trailed Tuesday.



It was a perfect ending for Seahawks senior attack John Fohner, who scored a hat trick in his final high school game.

“It’s kind of a fairy tale…playing with all your buddies in the last game of the season, the last game of your career in the state championship,” said Fohner, who will play for Saint Joseph’s University next spring. “It feels amazing to win for all the people back home in Berlin.”