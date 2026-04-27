Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings - April 27, 2026

There’s no change in the top half of the latest High School on SI Baltimore-DMV girls lacrosse Top 25 heading into the final week of regular season competition.

Maryvale Prep (Md.) maintains the No. 1 position followed by Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.), Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), Manchester Valley (Md.) and McDonogh School (Md.). Notre Dame Prep (Md.) and Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart (Md.) highlight the second 5.



Notre Dame Prep and Stone Ridge each jump three spots to 6th and 7th, respectively. Saint John’s College (D.C.), Archbishop Spalding (Md.), and Saint Mary’s (Md.) round out the Top 10.

James W. Robinson (Va.) returns to the poll at No. 25.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Girls Lacrosse Top 25:

1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)

Record: 15-0

Previous rank: No. 1

The Lions went 3-0 last week, capped with a 16-10 decision over then-No. 7 Archbishop Spalding (Md.)

2. SAINT STEPHEN’S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 18-0

Previous rank: No. 2

The Saints defeated No. 11 Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.), 8-6.

3. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 14-1

Previous rank: No. 3

The Falcons defeated No. 16 Glenelg (Md.), 18-4, and Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 19-4.

4. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 4

The Mavericks defeated Century (Md.), 18-2, and Howard (Md.), 22-3.

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 9-3

Previous rank: No. 5

The Eagles defeated No. 21 John Carroll School (Md.), 13-6, and No. 20 Glenelg Country School (Md.), 10-4.

6. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)

Record: 9-5

Previous rank: No. 9

The Blazers defeated then-No. 22 Bryn Mawr School (Md.), 8-7, after a 15-9 win over then-No. 7 Archbishop Spalding (Md.).

7. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)

Record: 10-8

Previous rank: No. 10

The Gators defeated then-No. 6 Saint John’s College (D.C.), 19-8, and Episcopal (Va.), 19-4.

8. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)



Record: 9-6

Previous rank: No. 6

The Cadets dropped decisions to then-No. 10 Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart and Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.).

9. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)



Record: 7-6

Previous rank: No. 7

The Cavaliers dropped three Top 20 matchups last week.

10. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 13-3

Previous rank: No. 8

The Saints defeated No. 13 Severn School (Md.), 8-6.

11. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)

Record: 8-6

Previous rank: No. 11

The Cubs defeated Episcopal (Va.), 18-5, after a loss to No. 2 Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.).

12. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)



Record: 5-8

Previous rank: No. 12

The Gators defeated Mercy (Md.). 13-5. and No. 13 Severn School (Md.), 10-9.

13. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)



Record: 6-7

Previous rank: No. 13

The Admirals lost to then-No. 8 Saint Mary’s and No. 12 Saint Paul’s School.

14. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 9-7

Previous rank: No. 14

The Panthers defeated James Madison (Va.), 11-10, and Holton-Arms School (Md.), 11-7.

15. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-10

Previous rank: No. 15

The Reds defeated No. 21 John Carroll School (Md.), 19-8, and Mount de Sales Academy (Md.), 13-4, after a loss to then-No. 7 Saint Mary’s.

16. GLENELG (Md.)

Record: 8-4

Previous rank: No. 16

The Gladiators defeated No. 17 Marriotts Ridge (Md.), 14-6, after a loss to No. 3 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.).

17. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)

Record: 9-4

Previous rank: No. 17

The Mustangs lost to No. 16 Glenelg after a 15-5 victory over Kent Island (Md.)

18. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 8-4

Previous rank: No. 18

The Falcons defeated South River (Md.), 8-3, and Chesapeake-Anne Arundel (Md.), 8-4.

19. BROADNECK (Md.)

Record: 8-4

Previous rank: No. 19

The Bruins defeated Arundel (Md.), 14-1, and Annapolis (Md.), 7-2.

20. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-7

Previous rank: No. 20

The Dragons lost to No. 5 McDonogh School after a 17-7 win over No. 22 Bryn Mawr School (Md.).

21. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)



Record: 4-7

Previous rank: No. 21

The Patriots dropped decisions to No. 15 Roland Park Country School and No. 20 Glenelg Country School after a 17-8 victory over Mount de Sales Academy (Md.).

22. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-10

Previous rank: No. 22

The Mawrtians lost to then-No. 9 Notre Dame Prep and No. 12 Saint Paul’s School.

23. SHERWOOD (Md.)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 23

The Warriors defeated Walt Whitman (Md.), 14-2, and Quince Orchard (Md.), 9-7.

24. DULANEY (Md.)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 24

The Lions defeated Towson (Md.), 16-6, and Hereford (Md.), 15-3.

25. JAMES W. ROBINSON (Va.)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Rams scored 63 goals in four victories last week.