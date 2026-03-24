Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings - March 24, 2026
With public school play ramping up this week, the girls high school lacrosse season is in full gear in Baltimore and the DMV. Maryvale Prep (Md.) is No. 1 in the latest High School on SI Baltimore-DMV girls lacrosse Top 25.
Archbishop Spalding (Md.), McDonogh School (Md.), Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and Saint Paul’s School (Md.) follow Maryvale in the Top 5. The second 5 features Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes School (Va.), Potomac School (Va.), Manchester Valley (Md.), Saint Mary’s (Md.) and Marriotts Ridge (Md.).
James W. Robinson (Va.) enters the poll at No. 24 after defeating then-No. 23 and reigning Virginia Class 6 state champ Yorktown.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Girls Lacrosse Top 25::
1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 3-0
Preseason rank: No. 1
The Lions have won their first three decisions by an averaged of 10 goals, including a 16-7 win over then-No. 16 Georgetown Visitation Prep.
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 2-0
Preseason rank: No. 2
The Cavaliers defeated then-No. 9 Saint Mary’s, 8-3.
3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 2-0
Preseason rank: No. 3
The Eagles, who routed No. 22 Bryn Mawr School, will play No. 1 Maryvale Prep Wednesday.
4. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 1-0
Preseason rank: No. 4
The Falcons defeated then-No. 11 Marriotts Ridge in their season debut.
5. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 1-2
Preseason rank: No. 5
The Gators outlasted No. 20 Roland Park Country School, 10-9, in overtime.
6. SAINT STEPHEN’S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 4-0
Preseason rank: No. 8
The Saints are averaging 12 goals in their first four games.
7. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 3-2
Preseason rank: No. 7
The Panthers split two games in Florida before a 9-4 loss to William Penn Charter School (Pa.).
8. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 0-0
Preseason rank: No. 9
The Mustangs open their season this week with matches with Catonsville and No. 20 Roland Park Country School.
9. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 4-1
Preseason rank: No. 10
The Saints dropped their first match of the season to No. 2 Archbishop Spalding.
10. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)
Record: 0-1
Preseason rank: No. 11
The Mustangs dropped a 13-9 decision to No. 4 Our Lady of Good Counsel in their season opener.
11. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 1-0
Preseason rank: No. 12.
The Falcons opened their season with a 14-8 win over Urbana (Md.)
12. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 3-2
Preseason rank: No. 13
The Bruins open their season Tuesday against No. 10 Marriotts Ridge.
13. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 3-2
Preseason rank: No. 14
The Gladiators open their season Tuesday against No. xx Severna Park.
14. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 3-1
Preseason rank: No. 16
The Cubs’ only loss is to No. 1 Maryvale Prep.
15. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 0-3
Preseason rank: No. 15
The Cadets dropped decisions to then-No. 16 Georgetown Visitation Prep and then-No. 8 Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes School.
16. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 2-1
Preseason rank: No. 17
The Blazers have won two straight after a season-opening loss to Archbishop Carroll (Pa.).
17. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 2-4
Preseason rank: No. 6
The Gators’ four losses have come against High School on SI DMV Top 25 squads.
18. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 1-4
Preseason rank: No. 19
The Patriots’ only win is a road decision against then-No. 18 Severn School
19. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 2-1
Preseason rank: No. 18
The Admirals have a pair of 13-goal victories.
20. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.) REDS
Record: 2-4
Preseason rank: No. 20
The Reds have four one-goal losses.
21. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)
Record: 1-0
Preseason rank: No. 21
The Cavaliers defeated Linganore, 9-3, in their season opener.
22. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 2-1
Preseason rank: No. 22
The Mawrtians have won two straight after a season-opening loss to No. 3 McDonogh School.
23. TOWSON (Md.)
Record: 0-0
Preseason rank: No. 24
The Generals open their season with three road games this week.
24. JAMES W. ROBINSON (Va.)
Record: 1-0
Preseason rank: Not ranked
The Rams defeated then-No. 23 Yorktown, 10-7, in their season opener.
25 . MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY (Md.)
Record: 1-1
Preseason rank: No. 25
The Sailors split matches with Connelly School of the Holy Child (win) and then-No. 18 Severn School.
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Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023