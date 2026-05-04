Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings - May 4, 2026

The girls lacrosse postseason is picking up in the Baltimore-DMV as Maryvale Prep remains the No. 1 team in the High School on SI DMV Top 25.

The Brooklandville, Md. school look to claim a second straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference title this week. The Lions host No. 8 Notre Dame Prep (Md.) in the semifinals Tuesday. The winner will play No. 4 McDonogh School (Md.) or No. 9 Saint Paul’s School (Md.) in the final, Friday evening at USA Lacrosse’s Tierney Field in Sparks, Md.

No. 2 Our Lady of Good Counsel is the favorite to continue its reign in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. The Falcons, seeking a fifth consecutive crown, host Elizabeth Seton (Md.) or Bishop McNamara in a quarterfinal Tuesday.

The WCAC final is scheduled for May 11 at Georgetown University. No. 5 Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart (Md.) and No. 6 Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va;) are the top two seeds in the Independent School League (ISL) AA Division playoffs.

Stone Ridge, the three-time defending champs, hosts Episcopal (Va.) in the quarterfinals Monday while Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes takes on Bullis School (Md.). The semifinals are Wednesday and the title game will be play Saturday.

The Maryland state public tournament begins Wednesday with region quarterfinal play. No. 3 Manchester Valley (Class 2A), No. 17 Marriotts Ridge (3A) and No. 19 Broadneck (4A) are defending champions.

Undefeated Mountain View (Va.) debuts in this week’s poll at No. 25.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Girls Lacrosse Top 25:



1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)

Record: 17-0

Previous rank: No. 1

The Lions defeated No. 13 Severn School (Md.), 17-3, in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference quarterfinals after a 15-4 win over No. 22 Bryn Mawr School (Md.) in the regular season finale.

2. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 15-2

Previous rank: No. 3

The Falcons defeated No. 7 Saint John’s College (D.C.), 15-10.

3. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)

Record: 14-0

Previous rank: No. 4

The Mavericks outscored their opponents, 58-3, in three victories last week.

4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 12-3

Previous rank: No. 5

The Eagles defeated No. 20 Glenelg Country School (Md.), 14-8, in the IAAM A quarterfinals after a 14-4 win over No. 8 Notre Dame Prep (Md.) in the regular season finale.

5. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)

Record: 13-8

Previous rank: No. 6

The Gators defeated then-No. 2 Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.), 12-11, and Bullis School (Md.), 18-6.

6. SAINT STEPHEN’S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 19-1

Previous rank: No. 2

The Saints defeated Lightridge (Va.) and James Madison (Va.) after a loss to then-No. 6 Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart.

7. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 9-8

Previous rank: No. 7

The Cadets lost to then-No. 3 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and Bishop Ireton (Va.), 10-9.

8. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)

Record: 10-7

Previous rank: No. 8

The Blazers defeated No. 9 Archbishop Spalding (Md.), 9-7, in the IAAM A quarterfinals after a loss to then-No. 5 McDonogh School in the regular season finale.

9. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-8

Previous rank: No. 12

The Gators defeated then-No. 10 Saint Mary’s (Md.), 7-6, in the IAAM A quarterfinals and No. 21 John Carroll School (Md.), 14-5, in the regular season finale.

10. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 8-7

Previous rank: No. 9

The Cavaliers lost to No. 8 Notre Dame Prep in the IAAM A quarterfinals after a 12-11 win over No. 15 Roland Park Country School (Md.) in the regular season finale.

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

11. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 15-4

Previous rank: No. 10

The Saints lost to then-No. 12 Saint Paul’s School in the IAAM A quarterfinals after a 10-6 win over No. 20 Glenelg Country School (Md.) in the regular season finale.

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

12. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)

Record: 9-6

Previous rank: No. 11

The Cubs defeated Bullis School (Md.), 19-10.

13. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-8

Previous rank: No. 13

The Admirals lost to No. 1 Maryvale Prep in the IAAM A quarterfinals after a 17-3 win over Mercy (Md.) in the regular season finale.

14. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 10-7

Previous rank: No. 14

The Panthers defeated Connelly School of the Holy Child (Md.), 18-6.

15. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-11

Previous rank: No. 15

The Reds lost to then-No. 9 Archbishop Spalding after a 11-8 win over Mercy.

SEASON COMPLETE

16. GLENELG (Md.)

Record: 10-4

Previous rank: No. 16

The Gladiators defeated Howard (Md.), 17-6, and Urbana (Md.), 18-12.

17. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)

Record: 10-4

Previous rank: No. 17

The Mustangs defeated Leonardtown (Md.), 17-9.

18. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 11-4

Previous rank: No. 18

The Falcons defeated No. 19 Broadneck, 12-5, in the Anne Arundel County (Md.) title game after closing the regular season with wins over Arundel (Md.), 20-2, and North County (Md.), 18-0.

19. BROADNECK (Md.)

Record: 10-5

Previous rank: No. 19

The Bruins lost to No. 18 Severna Park in the Anne Arundel County final after wins over North County (Md.), 20-3, and Chesapeake-Anne Arundel (Md.), 16-7, to close the regular season.

20. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-9

Previous rank: No. 20

The Dragons lost to then-No. 5 McDonogh School in the IAAM A quarterfinals after a loss to then-No. 10 Saint Mary’s (Md.) in the regular season finale.

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A SEMIFINALIST

21. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-10

Previous rank: No. 21

The Patriots lost to then-No. 12 Saint Paul’s School (Md.).

SEASON COMPLETE

22. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-10

Previous rank: No. 22

The Mawrtians lost to No. 1 Maryvale Prep.

SEASON COMPLETE

23. SHERWOOD (Md.)

Record: 12-0

Previous rank: No. 23

The Warriors defeated Thomas S. Wootton (Md.), 14-13, and Bethesda-Chevy Chase (Md.), 14-5.

24. DULANEY (Md.)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 24

The Lions defeated Franklin (Md.), 19-1, and Catonsville (Md.), 14-6.

25. MOUNTAIN VIEW (Va.)

Record: 13-0

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Wildcats defeated North Stafford (Va.), 20-3, and Massaponax (Va.), 22-2.