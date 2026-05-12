Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings - May 12, 2026

After completing a perfect season, Maryvale Prep (Md.) is again No. 1 in the High School On SI Baltimore-DMV girls lacrosse Top 25 poll.

The Lions (19-0 overall) defeated McDonogh School (Md.) last Friday for a second straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference title. The win puts Maryvale Prep in position for the nation’s No. 1 ranking (currently ranked No. 1 by Inside Lacrosse and US Lacrosse).

Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) is No. 2 after handling poll newcomer (No. 12) Saint Paul’s Catholic VI (Va.) in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) final Monday at Georgetown University. It’s the fifth straight title for the Olney, Md. school. ‘

Defending Maryland Class 2A state champ Manchester Valley, newly crowned Independent School League (ISL) AA Division champ Saint Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.), and McDonogh complete the Top 5. The second 5 features Notre Dame Prep (Md.), Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart (Md.), Saint Paul’s School (Md.), Archbishop Spalding (Md.) and Saint Mary’s (Md.).

The Maryland public postseason continues with state quarterfinals Wednesday followed by semifinal action Friday and Saturday. The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) starts Tuesday with Saint Stephen’s & St. Agnes, Saint Paul VI Catholic and No. 15 Potomac School (Va.) competing in the Division I tourney.



No. 11 Georgetown Visitation Prep and No. 13 Saint John’s College are the top seeds in the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) tourney. The championship game is Sunday.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Girls Lacrosse Top 25:

1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)

Record: 19-0

Previous rank: No. 1

The Lions won the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference title, defeating No. 4 McDonogh School (Md.), 10-5, in the final after a 17-4 win over Notre Dame Prep (Md.) in the semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE CHAMPION

2. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 18-2

Previous rank: No. 2

The Falcons won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) championship, defeating Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 13-4, in the final, then-No. 7 Saint John’s College (D.C.), 17-6, in the semifinals and Bishop McNamara (Md.), 24-1, in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CHAMPION

3. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)

Record: 16-0

Previous rank: No. 3

The Mavericks defeated Hereford (Md.), 20-7, in the Maryland Class 2A North Region 1 final, and Winters Mill, 20-1, in the the semifinals.

4. SAINT STEPHEN’S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 22-1

Previous rank: No. 6

The Saints won the Independent School League (ISL) AA Division championship, defeating then-No. 5 Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart (Md.), 15-11, in the final, No. xx Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.) in the semifinals (12-6), and Bullis School (Md.), 18-4, in the quarterfinals.

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 4

The Eagles lost to No. 1 Maryvale Prep in the IAAM A final after a 8-5 win over No. 9 Saint Paul’s School (Md.) in the semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE FINALIST

6. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)

Record: 11-8

Previous rank: No. 8

The Blazers lost to No. 1 Maryvale Prep in the IAAM A semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A SEMIFINALIST

7. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)

Record: 15-9

Previous rank: No. 5

The Gators lost to then-No. 6 Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes School in the ISL AA Division final after victories over No. 14 Potomac School (Va.), 9-6 (semifinals), and Episcopal (Va.), 21-4 (quarterfinals).

SEASON COMPLETE - ISL AA DIVISION FINALIST

8. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-9

Previous rank: No. 9

The Gators lost to No. 4 McDonogh School in the IAAM A semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A SEMIFINALIST

9. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 8-7

Previous rank: No. 10

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A QUARTERFINALIST

10. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 15-4

Previous rank: No. 11

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

11. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)

Record: 10-7

Previous rank: No. 12

The Cubs lost to then-No. 6 Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes in the ISL AA Division semifinals after a 21-11 win over Connelly School of the Holy Child (Md.) in the quarterfinals.

12. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 11-9

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Panthers lost to No. 2 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) in the WCAC final after defeating Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 13-10, in the semifinals, and The Academy of the Holy Cross (Md.), 18-4, in the quarterfinals.

13. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 10-9

Previous rank: No. 7

The Cadets lost to No, 2 Our Lady of Good Counsel in the WCAC semifinals after a 16-9 win over Bishop Ireton (Va.) in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

14. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-8

Previous rank: No. 13

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

15. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 11-8

Previous rank: No. 14

The Panthers lost to then-No. 5 Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in the ISL AA Division semifinals after a 12-5 win over Holton-Arms School (Md.) in the quarterfinals.

16. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-11

Previous rank: No. 15

SEASON COMPLETE

17. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 17

The Mustangs defeated then-No. 24 Sherwood (Md.), 11-3, in the Maryland Class 3A South Region 1 final, Reservoir (Md.) in the semifinals, and then-No. 16 Glenelg (Md.) in the Howard County (Md.) league final.

18. GLENELG (Md.)

Record: 12-5

Previous rank: No. 16

The Gladiators defeated Mount Hebron (Md., 18-8, in the Maryland Class 2A West Region 1 final, and Damascus (Md.), 18-4, in the semifinals after a loss to No. 17 Marriotts Ridge in the Howard County (Md.) league final.

19. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 18

The Falcons defeated South River (Md.), 13-6, in the Maryland Class 3A East Region 2 final, and Crofton (Md.), 19-7, in the semifinals.

20. BROADNECK (Md.)

Record: 12-5

Previous rank: No. 19

The Bruins defeated North County (Md.), 15-4, in the Maryland Class 4A East Region 1 final, and Annapolis (Md.), 18-4, in the semifinals.

21. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-9

Previous rank: No. 20

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A QUARTERFINALIST

22. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-10

Previous rank: No. 21

SEASON COMPLETE

23. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-10

Previous rank: No. 22

SEASON COMPLETE

24. DULANEY (Md.)

Record: 13-1

Previous rank: No. 24

The Lions defeated Westminster (Md.), 12-6, in the Maryland Class 3A North Region 2 final, Franklin (Md.), 20-3, in the semifinals, and Catonsville (Md.), 15-3, in the Baltimore County (Md.) league final.

25. MOUNTAIN VIEW (Va.)

Record: 14-0

Previous rank: No. 25

The Wildcats defeated Riverbend (Va.). 21-4.