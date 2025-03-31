Top 25 DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings (3/31/2025)
There’s two new teams in the latest High School on SI DMV girls lacrosse Top 25.
Undefeated Severn School debuts at No. 17 while Roland Park Country School joins the poll at No. 22. McDonogh School remains No. 1 followed by Archbishop Spalding, St. Paul’s School for Girls, Maryvale Prep and Our Lady of Good Counsel.
The remainder of the Top 10 stays in place from last week with Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Georgetown Visitation Prep, Manchester Valley, Severna Park and Potomac School.
1. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 5-1
Previous rank: 1
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 3-0
Previous rank: 2
3. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL for GIRLS (Md.)
Record: 5-1
Previous rank: 3
4. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 5-1
Previous rank: 4
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 2-3
Previous rank: 5
6. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 8-3
Previous rank: 6
7. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 2-4
Previous rank: 7
8. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: 8
9. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 3-0
Previous rank: 9
10. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 4-2
Previous rank: 10
11. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 3-0
Previous rank: 13
12. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 2-1
Previous rank: 11
13. YORKTOWN (Va.)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: 12
14. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (Va.)
Record: 6-0
Previous rank: 14
15. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 4-2
Previous rank: 15
16. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 3-4
Previous rank: 16
17. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: Not ranked
18. CENTURY (Md.)
Record: 3-0
Previous rank: 21
19. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)
Record: 1-2
Previous rank: 19
20. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 1-4
Previous rank: 17
21. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 2-6
Previous rank: 20
22. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 3-2
Previous rank: Not ranked
23. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 2-4
Previous rank: 24
24. BISHOP IRETON (Va.)
Record: 1-6
Previous rank: 22
25. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 0-4
Previous rank: 18