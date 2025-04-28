Top 25 DMV Girls Lacrosse Rankings (4/28/2025)
Mercy and Sherwood enter the latest High School on SI’s DMV girls lacrosse Top 25 with the regular season concluding this week.
Undefeated Sherwood (10-0) debuts at No. 25 while Mercy, which is setting the pace in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) B Conference, is 24th.. McDonogh School again holds the No. 1 spot followed by St. Paul’s School, Our Lady of Good Counsel, St. Stephens & St. Agnes and Archbishop Spalding.
The rest of the Top 10 features Maryvale Prep, Manchester Valley, Severna Park, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart and Georgetown Visitation Prep.
1. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 13-1
Previous rank: 1
2. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL for GIRLS (Md.)
Record: 10-3
Previous rank: 2
3. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 13-3
Previous rank: 3
4. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (Va.)
Record: 16-1
Previous rank: 4
5. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 9-4
Previous rank: 5
6. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 10-4
Previous rank: 6
7. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 11-0
Previous rank: 7
8. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 11-1
Previous rank: 8
9. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 14-5
Previous rank: 9
10. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 8-7
Previous rank: 10
11. ST MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: 11
12. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 9-3
Previous rank: 12
13. YORKTOWN (Va.)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: 13
14. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 8-3
Previous rank: 14
15. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 9-6
Previous rank: 15
16. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 10-6
Previous rank: 16
17. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-6
Previous rank: 22
18. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 6-8
Previous rank: 17
19. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-7
Previous rank: 18
20. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 9-6
Previous rank: 20
21. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 6-8
Previous rank: 21
22. TOWSON (Md.)
Record: 8-2
Previous rank: 23
23. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)
Record: 9-3
Previous rank: 25
24. MERCY (Md.)
Record: 9-1
Previous rank: Not ranked
25. SHERWOOD (Md.)
Record: 10-0
Previous rank: Not ranked