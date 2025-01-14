Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/14/2025)
St. Andrew’s Episcopal was the lone bright for the Mid-Atlantic Conference Saturday in its yearly battle with the Interstate Athletic Conference. The win also propelled the Lions into the Top 10 of the latest Maryland high school boys basketball rankings.
St. Andrew’s is No. 8 after a 56-54 win over then-No. 4 Georgetown Prep, which hosted the IAC/MAC Challenge. The IAC won five of the six matches to claim bragging rights.
DeMatha Catholic remains No. 1 with Bullis School, St. Frances Academy, Glenelg Country School and Archbishop Spalding in the Top 5. Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Mount Zion Prep, St. Andrew’s, Georgetown Prep and Largo complete the Top 10.
McDonogh School returns to the Top 25 at No. 14 while Springbrook and Oxon Hill debut at Nos. 24 and 25, respectively.
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (12-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Stags, who defeated Jackson-Reed (D.C.) at the Capitol Hoops Challenge and Bishop Ireton (Va.), will play St. John’s College (D.C.) Tuesday and Whitney Young (Ill.) Sunday at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL (8-5)
Previous rank: 2
The Bulldogs, who defeated then-No. 4 Georgetown Prep (76-70) and Sidwell Friends School (D.C.), 54-52, will play Episcopal (Va.) Tuesday before participating in the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions in Missouri starting Thursday.
3. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (13-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers lost to Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 85-61, at the Capitol Hoops Challenge at DeMatha Catholic after defeating McDonogh School (63-57) and Calvert Hall College (79-49) in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A league play.
4. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (10-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Dragons, who defeated Gilman School, 64-52, will play No. 11 Mount St. Joseph Monday, Calvert Hall College Wednesday and Trinity School (Pa.) at the Hoops for Harmony tournament in Pennsylvania Saturday.
5. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (12-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Cavaliers, riding a six-game winning streak, will play Gilman School, No. 3 St. Frances Academy and No. 6 Our Lady of Mount Carmel this week.
6. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (16-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Cougars, who defeated then-No. xx Loyola Blakefield and St. Vincent Pallotti, will play Calvert Hall College, No. 5 Archbishop Spalding and No. 13 John Carroll School this week.
7. MOUNT ZION PREP (16-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Warriors, whose match with Israel Charles Norcom (Va.) Saturday at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic in Virginia was postponed, will play Newark (N.J.) Arts Saturday at the Dream Classic at Bowie State and Orangeville Prep (Canada) at the Hoops for Harmony Tournament.
8. ST. ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL (9-6)
Previous rank: 13
The Lions lost to Miller School of Albemarle (Va.) at the Capitol Hoops Challenge after victories over then-No. 4 Georgetown Prep and Georgetown Day School (D.C.).
9. GEORGETOWN PREP (6-9)
Previous rank: 4
The Little Hoyas lost to No. 2 Bullis School before dropping decisions to then-No. 13 St. Andrew’s Episcopal and Highland School (Va.) at the Capitol Hoops Challenge.
10. LARGO (5-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Lions defeated South Lakes (Va.), 65-64 after their Jan. 7 match against Surrattsville was postponed.
11. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (13-7)
Previous rank: 10
The Gaels, who defeated then-No. 16 Boys’ Latin School (74-51) and No. 12 John Carroll (73-72), will play No. 4 Glenelg Country School, No. 14 McDonogh School and St. Vincent Pallotti this week.
12. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE (8-0)
Previous rank: 11
The Bengals, who defeated Paint Branch (81-76) and Springbrook (70-51), will play Richard Montgomery, Northwood and Sherwood this week.
13. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (10-6)
Previous rank: 12
The Patriots lost to then-No. 10 Mount St. Joseph, 73-72, after a 49-46 win over Gilman School.
14. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (10-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Eagles defeated then-No. 14 Loyola Blakefield, 68-58, after a loss to No. 3 St. Frances Academy.
15. SPRINGDALE PREP (16-3)
Previous rank: 15
The Lions, who defeated Harrisonburg HomeSchool (Va.), 76-48, and Takoma Academy (74-52), will play Mount Zion Prep (Blue team), Virginia Academy, No. 21 Prince George’s Christian Academy and Evergreen Christian Academy (Va.) this week.
16. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (11-8)
Previous rank: 14
The Dons, who lost to then-No. 7 Our Lady of Mount Carmel (64-50) and McDonogh School (68-58), will play No. 3 St. Frances Academy Monday and No. 11 Mount St. Joseph Wednesday.
17. BOYS' LATIN SCHOOL (10-4)
Previous rank: 16
The Lakers, who lost to then-No. 10 Mount St. Joseph, 74-51, will play No. 13 John Carroll School and Calvert Hall College this week.
18. RlVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (12-5)
Previous rank: 17
The Crusaders, who defeated Cardozo (D.C.) will play Legacy School (Tex.) at the Dream Classic at Bowie State University and Bishop O’Connell (Va.) at the St. James/MLK Classic in Virginia Saturday.
19. HENRY A. WISE (6-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Pumas, whose games last week against Laurel and Eleanor Roosevelt were postponed, will play Parkdale and Northwestern this week.
20. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE (9-0)
Previous rank:19
The Red Storm, whose game Saturday against Chesapeake-Baltimore County at the Baltimore City Public Schools Basketball Academy at Coppin State College was postponed, will play Lake Clifton and Southwestern this week.
21. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (14-7)
Previous rank: 20
The Flyers lost to Balboa Academy (Fla.), 78-54, after a 86-84 victory over Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.).
22. SOUTH RIVER (10-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Seahawks, who defeated Arundel, 69-59, will play Severna Park Friday.
23. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE (5-3)
Previous rank: 24
The Black Knights, whose match Saturday against Oxon Hill at the Baltimore City Public Schools Basketball Academy was postponed, will play Paul Laurence Dunbar and Digital Harbor this week.
24. SPRINGBROOK (9-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Blue Devils lost to then-No. 11 Charles Hubert Blake (70-51) after a 72-62 win over then-No. 22 Sherwood.
25. OXON HILL (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Clippers, whose match Saturday against No. 23 Baltimore City College at the Baltimore City Public Schools Basketball Academy was postponed, will play Surrattsville, Gwynn Park and Fairmont Heights this week.