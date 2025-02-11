Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/11/2025)
After losing its first nine decisions, a season of high expectations were spiraling downward for Bishop McNamara. The Mustangs have reverse course and find themselves back in the Maryland boys high school basketball Top 25 after one of the biggest results so far this season in the DMV region.
Bishop McNamara, which opened the season at No. 2, is 14th after knocking off nationally-ranked and District of Columbia No. 1 Gonzaga College in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference match. The Mustangs, who snapped Gonzaga’s 12-game winning streak, have won 12 of 14 after the 0-9 start.
DeMatha Catholic is again No. 1 , followed by Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Bullis School, St. Frances Academy and Archbishop Spalding. Mount Zion Prep, St. Andrew’s Episcopal, Gl;enelg Country School, Larao and Mount St. Joseph complete the Top 10.
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (20-5)
Previous rank: 1
The Stags extended their winning streak to six, defeating Bishop Dennis J. O’Connell (Va.), 67-58, and Our Lady of Good Counsel, 87-65.
2. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (26-4)
Previous rank: 2
The Cougars defeated then-No. 5 St. Frances Academy, 63-58, and then-No. 25 Loyola Blakefield, 68-65, after a 61-52 loss to then-No. 9 Glenelg Country School.
3. BULLIS SCHOOL (16-7)
Previous rank: 3
The Bulldogs defeated No. 10 Georgetown Prep, 64-44, and St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.), 58-47.
4. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (24-6)
Previous rank: 5
The Panthers went 3-1, defeating then-No. 8 Mount St. Joseph (73-51), No. 14 McDonogh School (69-50), then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding (83-77) and lost to No. 2 Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
5. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (20-7)
Previous rank: 4
The Cavaliers went 2-2, defeating Calvert Hall College (73-54) and No. XX John Carroll School (68-59) and lost to then-No. 9 Glenelg Country School (47-46). ST FRANCES
6. MOUNT ZION PREP (22-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Warriors lost to Highland School (Va.), 80-77, and The Skill Factory (N.C.), 60-57, at the Elite Prep League session in Virginia.
7. ST. ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL (16-7)
Previous rank: 7
The Lions defeated Georgetown Day School (D.C.), 59-37, and St. James School, 80-59.
8. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (16-6)
Previous rank: 9
The Dragons defeated No. 2 Our Lady of Mount Carmel (61-52) and then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, and lost to then-No. 23 Boys’ Latin School (69-55).
9. LARGO (15-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Lions ran their winning streak to 11, defeating Crossland (87-38), then-No. 22 Baltimore City College (70-66) and Chesapeake Math & IT Academy (90-67).
10. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (20-13)
Previous rank: 8
The Gaels went 1-2, defeating Gilman School, 70-43, and losing to then-No. 5 St. Frances Academy and No. 23 Boys’ Latin School (55-51).
11. GEORGETOWN PREP (11-12)
Previous rank: 10
The Little Hoyas defeated Episcopal (Va.), 70-34, after a 64-44 loss to No. 3 Bullis School (Md.l.
12. SHERWOOD (18-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Warriors extended their winning streak to 10, defeating Thomas S. Wootton (75-57), Richard Montgomery (67-55) and Springbrook (67-40).
13. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE (15-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Bengals went 3-0, defeating Clarksburg (76-58), Damascus (61-48) and Paint Branch (77-71).
14. BISHOP MCNAMARA (12-11)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Mustangs defeated St. Mary’s Ryken, 92-50, and nationally-ranked Gonzaga College (D.C.), 63-60 after a 82-55 loss to St. John’s College (D.C.)
15. RlVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (20-8)
Previous rank: 16
The Crusaders defeated Evergreen Christian (Va.), 78-67, New Hope Academy (75-71) and Rosedale Christian Academy (64-55).
16. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE (18-0)
Previous rank: 17
The Red Storm went 3-0, defeating Randallstown (90-77), Academy for College and Career Exploration (85-35) and Green Street Academy (86-29).
17. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN (20-6)
Previous rank: 18
The Eagles defeated Prince George’s Christian Academy (73-69), Rosedale Christian Academy (63-37) and New Hope Academy (88-51).
18. SPRINGDALE PREP (25-7)
Previous rank: 19
The Lions defeated Carver Vocational-Technical (71-60), New Hope Academy (82-45) and Virginia Academy (74-37) after a 64-62 loss to Fairfax (Va.) Christian.
19. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (15-12)
Previous rank: 20
The Patriots defeated St. Vincent Pallotti (64-53) and Gilman School (64-53) and lost to then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, 68-59.
20. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (18-9)
Previous rank: 21
The Flyers defeated Virginia Academy (Va.), 63-36.
21. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE (15-4)
Previous rank: 22
The Black Knights lost to then-No. 11 Largo.
22. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (17-14)
Previous rank: 25
The Dons lost to No. 2 Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 68-65, after wins over then-No. 23 Boys’ Latin School (69-67) and St. Vincent Pallotti (92-58).
23. BOYS' LATIN SCHOOL (13-10)
Previous rank: 23
The Lakers defeated then-No. 9 Glenelg Country School and then-No. 8 Mount St. Joseph after a 69-67 loss to then-No. 25 Loyola Blakefield.
24. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (15-2)
Previous rank: 24
The Jaguars defeated then-No. 15 Henry A. Wise (64-62) and Suitland (69-63) after a 79-77 loss to Laurel.
25. HENRY A. WISE (12-4)
Previous rank: 15
The Pumas lost to No. 24 Charles Herbert Flowers, and Eleanor Roosevelt, 79-73.