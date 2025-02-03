Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/3/2025)
There’s slight change in the Top 5 in this week’s Maryland high school boys basketball poll.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel switch places with Bullis School at No. 2. DeMatha Catholic remains in the top spot.
Archbishop Spalding and St. Frances Academy maintain their position in the Top 5. After a week hiatus, Loyola Blakefield returns to the poll after knocking off Spalding.
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (14-5)
Previous rank: 1
The Stags went 4-0, defeating Bishop McNamara (64-61), Our Lady of Good Counsel (66-55), Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) and St. Mary’s Ryken (68-44).
2. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (24-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Cougars defeated No. 20 John Carroll School (60-58), Gilman School (59-49) and No. 14 McDonogh School (51-44).
3. BULLIS SCHOOL (14-7)
Previous rank: 2
The Bulldogs defeated Episcopal (Va.), 87-52, after a 61-60 loss to Landon School.
4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (18-5)
Previous rank: 4
The Cavaliers went 2-1, defeating Calvert Hall College (61-48) and No. 8 Mount St. Joseph (59-52) and lost to Loyola Blakefield, 76-70.
5. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (21-5)
Previous rank: 5
The Panthers went 3-1, including a 64-51 win over No. 8 Mount St. Joseph and a 72-62 victory over Overtime Elite City Reapers (Ga.) at A Very Melo Classic at Harford Community College.
6. MOUNT ZION PREP (18-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Warriors lost to Sidwell Friends School (D.C.), 49-45, after a 60-56 win over Veritas Academy (Calif.).
7. ST. ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL (14-7)
Previous rank: 7
The Lions defeated Potomac School (Va.), 63-52, after a 62-52 loss to Sidwell Friends School (D.C.)
8. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (19-11)
Previous rank: 8
The Gaels went 1-3, losing to No. 4 St. Frances Academy, No. 4 Archbishop Spalding and Bishop McNamara (A Very Melo Classic).
9. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (14-5)
Previous rank: 9
The Dragons defeated No. 20 John CARROLL SCHOOL, 74-57.
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (10-11)
Previous rank: 10
The Little Hoyas defeated St. Albans School (D.C.), 44-43, after a 64-61 loss to St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes (Va.).
11. LARGO (12-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Lions went 4-0, defeating Surrattsville (71-37), Gwynn Park (83-35), Friendly (72-35) and New Hope Academy (82-57).
12. SHERWOOD (15-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Warriors defeated John F. Kennedy, 60-50, and Gaithersburg, 87-64.
13. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE (12-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Bengals defeated Watkins Mill, 100-78, and Albert Einstein, 84-33.
14. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (12-8)
Previous rank: 14
The Eagles lost to then-No. 3 Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 51-44.
15. HENRY A. WISE (12-2)
Previous rank: 15
The Pumas defeated High Point, 95-54, and Bowie, 63-48.
16. RlVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (15-8)
Previous rank: 16
The Crusaders lost to Virginia No. 4 Highland Academy, 60-45, and defeated Virginia Academy, 59-57.
17. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE (15-0)
Previous rank: 17
The Red Storm defeated Frederick Douglass-Baltimore, 108-41.
18. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN (15-6)
Previous rank: 18
The Eagles extended their winning streak to seven, defeating Virginia Academy, 77-46, and Evergreen Christian (Va.), 58-44.
19. SPRINGDALE PREP (22-6)
Previous rank: 19
The Lions defeated St. John Paul the Great (Va.), 81-61, and No. 21 Prince George’s Christian Academy, 86-66.
20. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (13-11)
Previous rank: 20
The Patriots went 1-2, defeating then-No. 4 St. Frances Academy and losing to then-No. 3 Our Lady of Mount Carmel and No. 9 Glenelg Country School.
21. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (18-9)
Previous rank: 21
The Flyers defeated Virginia Academy (Va.), 63-36.
22. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE (15-3)
Previous rank: 22
The Black Knights extended their winning streak to 11, defeating Concordia Prep (87-57), Benjamin Franklin (59-51) and Coppin Academy (86-24).
23. BOYS' LATIN SCHOOL (11-9)
Previous rank: 24
The Lakers defeated Gilman School, 58-53, after a 64-60 loss to No. 14 McDonogh School.
24. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (12-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Jaguars defeated Parkdale, 91-55, and Bladensburg, 87-50.
25. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (15-13)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Dons defeated then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, 76-70, and Calvert Hall College, 53-50.