Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (3/5/2025)
Meade High, one of the hottest teams in Maryland boys hoops, joins the latest High School on SI Maryland Top 25 poll as public and private postseason play continues.
The Mustangs (20-3 overall), winners of 18 straight, is the le one newcomer this week. After claiming its first Baltimore Catholic League Tournament championship Monday evening, Our Lady of Mount Carmel remains No. 1 followed by DeMatha Catholic, Bullis School, Mount Zion Prep and St. Frances Academy.
The rest of the Top 10 features Archbishop Spalding Glenelg Country School, Largo and James Hubert Blake and Clinton Grace Christian School. Clinton Grace Christian moves up after its win over then-No. 10 Bishop McNamara in the Maryland Private Schools State Tournament quarterfinals Monday evening,
Clinton Grace will be joined by DeMatha, Bullis, Mount Zion Prep in the semifinals Wednesday at Elizabeth Seton. Clinton Grace plays Mount Zion while DeMatha and Bullis meet in a rematch of last year’s title game.
1. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (34-4)
Previous rank: 1
The Cougars won their first Baltimore Catholic League Tournament championship, defeating then-No. 16 Mount St. Joseph, 53-38 in the final, then-No. 14 John Carroll School in the semifinals (45-41) and St. Mary’s in the quarterfinals (61-45).
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (23-6)
Previous rank: 2
The Stags defeated No. 7 Glenelg Country School, 75-63, in the quarterfinals of the Maryland Private Schools State Tournament.
3. BULLIS SCHOOL (21-7)
Previous rank: 3
The Bulldogs defeated No. 11 Georgetown Prep, 68-47 in the Maryland Private Schools State quarterfinals.
4. MOUNT ZION PREP (21-5)
Previous rank: 6
The Warriors defeated No. 17 Riverdale Baptist School, 61-49, in the Maryland Private Schools State quarterfinals.
5. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (29-8)
Previous rank: 4
The Panthers lost to then-No. 16 Mount St. Joseph, 56-55, in the Baltimore Catholic League semifinals after a 77-42 quarterfinal victory over Calvert Hall College.
6. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (23-9)
Previous rank: 5
The Cavaliers lost to then-No. 16 Mount St. Joseph, 66-65, in the Baltimore Catholic League quarterfinals.
7. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (21-8)
Previous rank: 7
The Dragons lost to No. 2 DeMatha Catholic in the Maryland Private Schools State quarterfinals after a 64-38 second round win over Severn School.
8. LARGO (21-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Lions, who defeated Potomac, 89-57, in the Maryland Class 2A South Region I quarterfinals after a 95-72 win over No. 24 Laurel in the Prince George’s County championship game, will play Fairmont Heights in the 2A South Region I semifinals Tuesday.
9. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE (21-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Bengals, who defeated Northwest, 79-69, in the Montgomery County championship game, will play Damascus in the Maryland Class 3A West Region II semifinals Tuesday.
10. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (24-7)
Previous rank: 15
The Eagles defeated then-No. 10 Bishop McNamara, 66-61, in the the Maryland Private Schools State quarterfinals.
11. BISHOP MCNAMARA (14-15)
Previous rank: 10
The Mustangs lost to then-No. 15 Clinton Grace Christian School in the Maryland Private Schools State quarterfinals after a 61-52 second round win over No. 20 Springdale prep.
12. GEORGETOWN PREP (15-14)
Previous rank: 11
The Little Hoyas lost to No. 3 Bullis School in the Maryland Private Schools State quarterfinals after a 55-46 second round win over Lanham Christian.
13. SHERWOOD (21-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Warriors, who defeated Rockville, 70-55, in the Maryland Class 3A West Region II quarterfinals, will play Colonel Zadok Magruder in the semifinals Tuesday.
14. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (22-17)
Previous rank: 16
The Gaels lost to No. 1 Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the Baltimore Catholic League final after victories over then-No. 4 St. Frances Academy and then-No. 5 Archbishop Spalding.
15. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (18-14)
Previous rank: 14
The Patriots lost to No. 1 Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the Baltimore Catholic League semifinals after a 62-48 quarterfinal win over No. 22 Loyola Blakefield.
16. RlVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (22-11)
Previous rank: 17
The Crusaders lost to then-No. 6 Mount Zion Prep in the Maryland Private Schools quarterfinals after a 53-50 second round win over then-No. 8 St. Andrew’s Episcopal.
17. ST. ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL (18-10)
Previous rank: 8
The Lions lost to then-No. 17 Riverdale Baptist, 53-50, in the second round of the Maryland Private Schools State Tournament.
18. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE (20-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Red Storm will play ACCE in the Maryland Class 1A North Region I semifinals Tuesday.
19. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (22-11)
Previous rank: 19
The Flyers placed third in the Diamond Blue bracket at the Big Shots Prep Nationals, defeating James Cardinal McGuigan (Canada), 93-43, in the third-place consolation game after a semifinal loss to Spire Academy (Ohio), 56-42, and quarterfinal win over Tri City Prep Provincial (Canada), 68-55.
20. SPRINGDALE PREP (26-10)
Previous rank: 20
The Lions lost to then-No. 10 Bishop McNamara in the second round of the Maryland Private Schools State Tournament after an 82-50 first round victory over Hebrew Academy.
21. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE (17-5)
Previous rank: 21
The Black Knights will play Bel Air Tuesday in the Maryland Class 3A North Region II semifinals.
22. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (18-17)
Previous rank: 22
The Dons lost to then-No. 14 John Carroll School in the Baltimore Catholic League quarterfinals.
23. LAUREL (21-2)
Previous rank: 23
The Spartans, who lost to then-No. 9 Largo in the Prince George’s County championship game, will play Northwood in the Maryland Class 4A South Region I semifinals Tuesday.
24. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (18-3)
Previous rank: 24
The Jaguars will play Parkdale in the Maryland Class 4A South Region II semifinals Tuesday.
25. MEADE (20-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Anne Arundel County champ Mustangs will play Crofton in the Maryland Class 4A East Region I semifinals Tuesday.