Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball Rankings (1/7/2025)
There are two new teams in the latest Maryland high school girls basketball Top 25 poll as weather has affected the early portion of this week’s schedule.
Games Monday and Tuesday were postponed as Winter Storm Blaire brought several inches of snow and icy conditions to the Mid-Atlantic region Sunday and Monday. Some weekend games were postponed or cancelled behind another system Friday.
Undefeated Queen Anne's County and Oakdale debut at Nos. 18 and 25, respectively. North Point has a second tour in the poll at No. 23.
Nationally-ranked Bishop McNamara remains No. 1, followed by St. Frances Academy, Bullis School, Mount Zion Prep and Riverdale Baptist School.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA (8-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs, who defeated No. 6 Elizabeth Seton, 56-34, in their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) opener, are scheduled to play Paul VI Catholic (Va.) Wednesday and defending WCAC champ St. John’s College (D.C.) Friday.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (11-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Panthers, whose game Monday against No. 11 McDonogh School, was postponed, will play Archbishop Spalding Saturday.
3. BULLIS SCHOOL (6-4)
Previous rank: 3
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Maret School (D.C.) Wednesday after their game Tuesday against Connelly School of the Holy Child Tuesday was postponed.
4. MOUNT ZION PREP (14-5)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights, who placed third at the Denver East Holiday Tournament in Colorado, are scheduled to play No. 5 Riverdale Baptist School Jan. 13 after their match Tuesday against No. 7 Rosedale Christian Academy was postponed.
5. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (15-5)
Previous rank: 5
The Crusaders, who defeated Salem-Virginia Beach (Va.), are scheduled to play TPLS Christian Academy (Va.) Friday after their game Tuesday against Clinton Grace Christian was postponed.
6. ELIZABETH SETON (10-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Roadrunners, who lost to No. 1 Bishop McNamara, are scheduled to play defending WCAC champ St. John’s College (D.C.) Wednesday and No. 8 St. Mary’s Ryken Friday.
7. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (14-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Panthers are scheduled to play Forest Park Saturday at the Public vs. Private Challenge after their game Tuesday against No. 4 Mount Zion Prep was postponed.
8. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (10-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Knights are scheduled to play No. 6 Elizabeth Seton Friday after their game Tuesday against No. 25 The Academy of the Holy Cross was postponed.
9. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (9-4)
Previous rank: 9
The Cougars, whose game Monday against Mercy was postponed, will play No. 11 McDonogh School Friday and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Saturday (Public vs. Private Challenge).
10. ST. MARY’S (7-7)
Previous rank: 10
The Saints, whose match Monday with No. 16 St. Vincent Pallotti was postponed, are scheduled to play Roland Park Country School (Wednesday) and Mercy (Saturday) this week.
11. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (6-6)
Previous rank: 11
The Eagles, whose game Monday with No. 2 St. Frances Academy was postponed, are scheduled to play St. Timothy’s School, No. 9 Our Lady of Mount Carmel and South River (Public vs. Private Challenge) this week.
12. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (5-5)
Previous rank: 12
The Falcons are scheduled to play Bishop Ireton (Va.) Thursday after their game Tuesday against Bishop O’Connell (Va.) was postponed.
13. WESTERN (6-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Doves, who defeated Baltimore City College (59-15), are scheduled to play Saturday against St. Timothy’s School at the Public vs. Private Challenge after their game Tuesday against Laurence Dunbar was postponed.
14. PIKESVILLE (5-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Panthers opened the 2025 portion of their schedule against Perry Hall Wednesday and Western Tech Friday.
15. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (5-3)
Previous rank: 15
The Jaguars are scheduled to play Laurel Thursday after their game Tuesday against Parkdale was postponed.
16. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (5-8)
Previous rank: 16
The Panthers, whose game Monday against No. 10 St. Mary’s was postponed Monday, are scheduled to play Mercy Wednesday and Roland Park Country School Friday.
17. WALTER JOHNSON (5-1)
Previous rank: 19
The Wildcats are scheduled to play at Thomas S. Wootton Friday.
18. CLARKSBURG (4-2)
Previous rank: 20
The Coyotes are scheduled to play Quince Orchard Wednesday.
19. QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY (8-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Lions are scheduled to play North Dorchester Wednesday.
20. BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE (7-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Barons are scheduled to play Winston Churchill Friday after their match Tuesday against Thomas S. Wootton was postponed.
21. FREDERICK (6-1)
Previous rank: 22
The Cadets are scheduled to play Urbana Friday after their game Tuesday against No. 25 Oakdale was postponed.
22. NOTRE DAME PREP (8-2)
Previous rank: 25
The Blazers are scheduled to play St. John’s Catholic Prep Wednesday and Hammond Saturday (Public vs. Private Challenge).
23. NORTH POINT (4-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Eagles, who defeated Northern-Calvert, 53-28, are scheduled to play Lackey Wednesday.
24. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS (6-6)
Previous rank: 23
The Tartans, who lost to Bishop Ireton (Va.), are scheduled to play Glenelg Country School Thursday after their game Tuesday against No. 8 St. Mary’s Ryken was postponed.
25. OAKDALE (9-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Bears are scheduled to play South Hagerstown Friday after their game Tuesday against No. 21 Frederick was postponed.