Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/1/2025)
Two new teams are in the first Maryland high school girls basketball Top 25 poll of the new year.
Annapolis and Frederick debuted at Nos. 21 and 22, respectively, after winning their bracket at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops tourney. Bishop McNamara remains No. 1 with St. Frances Academy, Bullis School, Mount Zion Prep and Riverdale Baptist School completing the Top 5.
The second 5 remain intact with Elizabeth Seton, Rosedale Christian Academy, St. Mary’s Ryken, Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Mary’s.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA (7-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs, who defeated Westtown School (Pa.) at the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York, will play Bishop Denis O’Connell (Va.) in their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) opener Friday.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (11-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Panthers defeated Pennsylvania squads Archbishop Carroll and Upper Dublin at the Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) Christmas Tournament.
3. BULLIS SCHOOL (6-4)
Previous rank: 3
The Bulldogs won the Frances Pulley bracket at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.
4. MOUNT ZION PREP (12-4)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights went 2-1 at the Title IX Classic, defeating No. 15 Charles H. Flowers and James Madison (Va.) and lost to Kenwood (Ill.).
5. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (14-5)
Previous rank: 5
The Crusaders won twice at the Governor’s Challenge before falling to Winston Salem (N.C.) Christian at the Title IX Classic.
6. ELIZABETH SETON (10-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Roadrunners defeated Friends’ Central (Pa.) at the Rare Footage Holiday Classic after claiming the Battle in the Bull Holiday Invitational title in North Carolina.
7. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (12-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Panthers won the Serious Hoops bracket at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops tournament, and lost to Virginia Academy at the Christy Winters-Scott Classic in Virginia.
8. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (10-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Knights placed fifth in the Gold bracket at the Boo Williams Holiday Classic in Virginia.
9. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (9-4)
Previous rank: 9
The Cougars won the Tracey Carrington bracket at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops tournament.
10. ST. MARY’S (7-7)
Previous rank: 10
The Saints fell to Sanford (Del.) and Centreville (Va.) at the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury.
11. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (6-6)
Previous rank: 11
The Eagles fell to Ursuline Academy (Del.) and Assumption (Ky.) at the Governor’s Challenge.
12. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (5-5)
Previous rank: 12
The Falcons won both their matches at the Candy Cane Classic at Thomas Johnson, and split both matches at the Holiday Hoopla tourney at St. John’s College (D.C.).
13. WESTERN (5-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Doves were runner-up in the Tracey Carrington bracket at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops tournament.
14. PIKESVILLE (5-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Panthers placed second in the IAABO Board 11 Cup bracket at the Diamond State Classic in Delaware.
15. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (5-3)
Previous rank: 15
The Jaguars lost to Maret School (D.C.) at the Christy Winters-Scott Classic in Virginia after splitting two games at the Title IX Classic.
16. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (5-8)
Previous rank: 16
The Panthers finished fifth in the Gold bracket at the Boo Williams Holiday Classic.
17. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (6-5)
Previous rank: 17
The Reds won the Joe Rosendale bracket title at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops tournament.
18. BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE (7-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Barons split two games at the Governor’s Challenge.
19. WALTER JOHNSON (5-1)
Previous rank: 19
The Wildcats return to action at Thomas S. Wootton Friday.
20. CLARKSBURG (4-2)
Previous rank: 20
The defending Class 4A state champ Coyotes lost to No. 12 Our Lady of Good Counsel at the Candy Cane Classic.
21. ANNAPOLIS (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Panthers defeated then-No. 21 Notre Dame Prep to win the Evelyn Lassiter bracket at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops tournament.
22. FREDERICK (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Cadets defeated then-No. 25 Forest Park to win the Garon Everett bracket title at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoops tournament.
23. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS (6-5)
Previous rank: 23
The Tartans lost to St. John’s College (D.C.), ranked No. 2 in the District of Columbia, after splitting two games at the Governor’s Challenge.
24. EDGEWOOD (7-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Rams will play at Aberdeen Jan. 9
25. NOTRE DAME PREP (8-2)
Previous rank: 21
The Blazers placed second in the Evelyn Lassiter bracket at the All About the Girls Holiday Hoopstournament.