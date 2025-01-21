Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/21/2025)
A weekend of tournament play for the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday produced several changes in the latest Maryland high school girls basketball Top 25.
Bishop McNamara remains No. 1 followed by St. Frances Academy and Bullis School. Elizabeth Seton and Rosedale Christian Academy move into the Top 5 at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, while St. Vincent Pallotti jumps from 12th to No. 6.
Mount Zion Prep, Riverdale Baptist School, St. Mary’s Ryken and Our Lady of Good Counsel round out the Top 10. Forest Park returns to the poll at No. 15.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA (13-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs went 3-0, capped with a 84-38 win over Nazareth (N.Y.) at the Rose Classic Super Jam in New York.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (13-3)
Previous rank: 2
The Panthers lost to St. Mary’s (N.Y.), 66-61, at the Rose Classic Super Jam after a 81-43 win over Mercy.
3. BULLIS SCHOOL (9-6)
Previous rank: 3
The Bulldogs lost to Virginia No. 2 Bishop Ireton, 63-57, at the St. James/MLK Classic in Virginia, and defeated Georgetown Day School (D.C.), 77-28.
4. ELIZABETH SETON (13-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Roadrunners defeated Catholic-Virginia Beach (Va.), 62-60, at the St. James/MLK Classic after a 50-46 loss to Virginia No. 2 Bishop Ireton.
5. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (16-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Panthers defeated Harry Truman (N.Y.), Winchedon School (Mass.) and Hun School (N.J.) at the Rose Classic in New York, and Woodlawn (47-14).
6. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (10-9)
Previous rank: 12
The Panthers defeated then-No. 4 Mount Zion Prep and then-No. 11 St. Timothy’s School before a 53-31 loss to Osbourn Park (Va.) at the St. James/MLK Classic In Virginia.
7. MOUNT ZION PREP (15-7)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights defeated then-No. 5 Riverdale Baptist School (70-61) and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (51-30; St. James/MLK Classic) and lost to then-No. 12 St. Vincent Pallotti (44-41) and Woodgrove (Va.), 60-59.
8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (16-6)
Previous rank: 5
The Crusaders defeated Woodgrove (Va.), 55-42, at the St. James/MLK Classic after a 70-61 loss to then-No. 4 Mount Zion Prep.
9. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (12-4)
Previous rank: 8
The Knights defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 69-29, after a 76-50 loss to Virginia No. 2 Bishop Ireton.
10. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (5-8)
Previous rank: 9
The Falcons lost to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rivals Paul VI Catholic (Va.), St. John’s College (D.C.) and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.).
11. PIKESVILLE (10-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Panthers defeated Dulaney, 59-31, and Chesapeake-Baltimore County, 89-23.
12. ST. MARY’S (8-8)
Previous rank: 13
The Saints defeated No. 15 Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 73-63.
13. ST. TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL (7-7)
Previous rank: 11
St. Timothy’s lost to then-No. 12 St. Vincent Pallotti, 33-31, after a 43-32 win over Mount de Sales Academy.
14. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (9-8)
Previous rank: 14
The Eagles lost to Newman School (Mass.), 48-44, at the Rose Classic Super Jam, after a 55-46 win over Archbishop Spalding.
15. FOREST PARK (9-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Foresters defeated then-No. 16 Western, 60-55.
16. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (11-7)
Previous rank: 15
The Cougars lost to No. 13 St. Mary’s and Roland Park Country School (55-40) after a 61-55 win over Mercy.
17. WESTERN (7-3)
Previous rank: 16
The Doves lost to Forest Park, 60-55.
18. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (7-3)
Previous rank: 17
The Jaguars defeated Northwestern by forfeit, and DuVal, 72-34.
19. BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE (12-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Barons defeated Walt Whitman (47-44), Thomas S. Wootton (51-46) and Wheaton (68-34).
20. WINSTON CHURCHILL (9-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Bulldogs went 3-0 including a 63-55 victory over then-No. 19 Walter Johnson.
21. CLARKSBURG (7-2)
Previous rank: 20
The Coyotes ran their winning streak to four with decisions over Gaithersburg (56-25) and Watkins Mill (56-16).
22. QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY (11-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Lions went 3-0, defeating North Caroline (51-5), St. Michaels (77-10) and Kent Island (48-28).
23. NOTRE DAME PREP (12-4)
Previous rank: 22
The Blazers defeated Severn School, 55-46, and Bryn Mawr School, 40-36.
24. NORTH POINT (7-2)
Previous rank: 23
The Eagles defeated Calvert, 65-10, and St. Charles, 63-42.
25. OAKDALE (12-0)
Previous rank: 25
The Bears defeated Tuscarora, 64-18, and Walkersville, 50-47.