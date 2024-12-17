Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (12/17/2024)
Off to a 6-0 start, St. Mary’s Ryken landed in the Top 10 in the latest Maryland girls basketball Top 25.
Bishop McNamara remained No. 1 with St. Frances Academy, Bullis School, Mount Zion Prep and Riverdale Baptist School maintaining their spot in the Top 5.
Edgewood and John Carroll School debut at Nos. 23 and 24, respectively. North Point (17th) was the biggest mover along with St. Mary's Ryken in this week's rankings.
Nearly half of this week’s Top 25 participated last weekend at the She Got Game Classic, one of the nation’s top early season tournaments. with games played at different sites around the DMV region.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA (3-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs handled IMG Academy (Fla.) at She Got Game Classic.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (7-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Panthers defeated Norfolk (Va.) Christian at She Got Game Classic.
3. BULLIS SCHOOL (2-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Bulldogs lost to Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian National at Capital Invitational at Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) and defeated Glen Allen (Va.) at She Got Game Classic.
4. MOUNT ZION PREP (7-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights split two games at She Got Game Classic.
5. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (9-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Crusaders lost, 61-26, to Canada’s Capital Courts Academy at She Got Game Classic after a 27-point win over Sierra Pacific (Calif.)
6. ELIZABETH SETON (6-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Roadrunners won twice at She Got Game Classic.
7. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (7-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Panthers defeated Life Center Academy (N.J.) and Bond Academy (Canada) at She Got Game Classic.
8. ST. MARY'S RYKEN (6-0)
Previous rank: 14
The Knights won twice at She Got Game Classic.
9. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (6-4)
Previous rank: 10
The Cougars rebounded from back-to-back losses with a win over then-No. 8 St. Vincent Pallotti.
10. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (3-5)
Previous rank: 8
The Panthers dropped Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference decisions to No. 2 St. Frances Academy and then-No. 10 Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
11. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (5-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Eagles started a new IAAM A win streak with a decision over then-No. 18 Roland Park Country School.
12. ST. MARY'S (4-5)
Previous rank: 11
The Saints fell to No. 2 St. Frances Academy, 58-49.
13. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE (1-2)
Previous rank: 12
The Engineers lost twice at She Got Game Classic.
14. CLARKSBURG (3–0)
Previous rank: 13
The Coyotes have won 24 of their last 25 decisions, dating back to last season.
15. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (2-4)
Previous rank: 15
The Falcons split two games at She Got Game Classic.
16. PIKESVILLE (3-0)
Previous rank: 16
The Panthers defeated No. 18 Roland Park Country School at their one-day mixer (Panther Classic).
17. NORTH POINT (2-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Eagles defeated Medgar Evers College Prep (N.Y.) and West Catholic (Pa.) at She Got Game Classic.
18. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (1-0)
Previous rank: 17
The Jaguars handled Henry A. Wise, 63-39, in the season opener.
19. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (2-5)
Previous rank: 18
The Reds dropped back-to-back games to No. 2 St. Frances and No. 16 Pikesville.
20. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS (5-2)
Previous rank: 20
The Tartans fell twice at She Got Classic.
21. ST. ANDREWS EPISCOPAL (2-3)
Previous rank: 21
The Lions lost to Lansdale Catholic (Pa.) at She Got Game Classic.
22. BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE (4-0)
Previous rank: 22
The Barons captured back-to-back one-point wins against Seneca Valley and Richard Montgomery.
23. EDGEWOOD (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Rams’ only loss came against No. 7 Rosedale Christian Academy.
24. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (3-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Patriots own victories over No. 11 McDonogh School and then-No. 19 South River.
25. SOUTH RIVER (2–1)
Previous rank: 19
The Seahawks fell to John Carroll School at the Panther Classic after beating then-No. 25 Broadneck.