Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (12/24/2024)
Four new teams have landed in the latest Maryland high school girls basketball Top 25 poll.
Baltimore City programs Western (4-0) and Forest Park (6-0) enter at No. 13 and 25th, respectively, after victories over reigning Class 3A state champ Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. Walter Johnson (No. 19) debuts after handing defending Class 4A state champ Clarksburg (No. 20) its first defeat.
Notre Dame Prep is the final new entry at No. 21. Bishop McNamara remains No. 1 followed by St. Frances Academy, Bullis School, Mount Zion Prep and Riverdale Baptist School.
McNamara, Bullis, Mount Zion and Riverdale Baptist competed at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona last week.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA (6-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs finished fifth in the Vincent Cannizzaro bracket at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (9-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Panthers, who split two games at the Brick City Invitational in New Jersey, will play at the Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) Christmas Tournament starting Saturday.
3. BULLIS SCHOOL (4-4)
Previous rank: 3
The Bulldogs placed fourth in the Vincent Cannizzaro bracket at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.
4. MOUNT ZION PREP (10-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights placed ninth in the Vincent Cannizzaro bracket at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.
5. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (12-4)
Previous rank: 5
The Crusaders lost to Westview (Tenn.) in the John Anderson bracket final at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.
6. ELIZABETH SETON (6-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Roadrunners will play at the Battle in the Bull Holiday Invitational in North Carolina starting Thursday.
7. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (10-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Panthers will play in the All About the Girls Tournament Friday and Saturday.
8. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (8-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Knights, who split two games at the Shore Classic in New Jersey, will play at the Boo Williams Christmas Classic in Virginia starting Thursday.
9. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (7-4)
Previous rank: 9
The Cougars will play in the All About the Girls Holiday Classic Friday and Saturday.
10. ST. MARY’S (7-5)
Previous rank: 12
The Saints, winners of three in a row, will play at the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury.
11. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (6-4)
Previous rank: 11
The Eagles, who defeated then-No. 17 North Point, at the Hall of Fame Showcase at Hood College, will play in the Governor’s Challenge starting Sunday.
12. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (2-4)
Previous rank: 15
The Falcons will play at Holiday Hoopla tourney at St. John’s College (D.C.). Dec. 30 and 31.
13. WESTERN (4-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Doves, who defeated then-No. 12 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, will play at the All About the Girls Holiday Classic Friday and Saturday.
14. PIKESVILLE (4-0)
Previous rank: 16
The Panthers will play at the Diamond State Classic in Delaware starting Friday.
15. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (4-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Jaguars, who defeated Gwynn Park at the In the Water Basketball Showcase, next play Maret School (D.C.) at the Christy Winters Scott Classic in Virginia on Dec. 31.
16. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (3-7)
Previous rank: 10
The Panthers will play at the Boo Williams Holiday Classic in Virginia starting Thursday,
17. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (4-5)
Previous rank: 19
The Reds won both matches at the DMV Hall of Fame Challenge at Hood College.
18. BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE (6-0)
Previous rank: 22
The Barons get road victories against Springbrook (59-47) and Walter Johnson (51-47).
19. WALTER JOHNSON (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Wildcats suffered their first loss to then-No. 22 Bethesda-Chevy Chase after defeating previously undefeated and then-No. 14 Clarksburg.
20. CLARKSBURG (4-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Coyotes dropped their first match of the season against Walter Johnson.
21. NOTRE DAME PREP (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Blazers, who defeated then-No. 17 North Point (54-49), will play at the All About the Holiday Classic Friday and Saturday.
22. NORTH POINT (3-2)
Previous rank: 17
The Eagles lost to IAAM schools Notre Dame Prep and No. 11 McDonogh School.
23. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS (5-3)
Previous rank: 20
The Tartans, who fell to then-No. 12 St. Mary’s, will play at the Governor’s Challenge Friday and Saturday.
24. EDGEWOOD (7-1)
Previous rank: 23
The Rams are averaging 58 points during its six-game winning streak.
25. FOREST PARK (6-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Foresters have won their first six decisions by an average of 42 points.