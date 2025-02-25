Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/25/2025)
Bishop McNamara left no doubt about its No. 1 ranking in the High School On SI on Girls Basketball Maryland Top 25. The Mustangs complete a perfect run in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) with a 61-41 win over Bishop Ireton (Va.) in the final Monday evening at American University.
The nationally-ranked Mustangs, who’ve been No. 1 all season, are followed by Bullis School, recently crowned Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference champ St. Frances Academy, Elizabeth Seton and Mount Zion Prep.
Three teams - Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Damascus and Mount de Sales Academy - enter this week’s poll. Poly (No. 22), the reigning Class 3A state champions, returns to the Top 25 after winning its third straight Baltimore City championship.
Mount de Sales, which won the IAAM B Conference Feb. 16, debuts for the first time. Damascus also enters for the first time, giving the Montgomery County league six teams in the Top 25.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA (26-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs won their fourth Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament title with a 61-41 win over Virginia No. 2 Bishop Ireton, and defeated No. 4 Elizabeth Seton, 55-43 (semifinals) and The Academy of the Holy Cross, 72-34 (quarterfinals).
2. BULLIS SCHOOL (23-7)
Previous rank: 2
The Bulldogs lost to District of Columbia No. 1 Sidwell Friends School in the Independent Schools League Division AA championship game after wins over Maret School (D.C.), 82-37 (semifinals), Georgetown Day School (D.C.), 83-31 (quarterfinals) and Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.), 80-56 (regular season).
3. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (23-4)
Previous rank: 3
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS
4. ELIZABETH SETON (20–9)
Previous rank: 4
The Roadrunners lost to No. 1 Bishop McNamara in the WCAC semifinals after victories over Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 75-50 (quarterfinals) and St. John’s College (D.C.), 53-41 (regular season).
5. MOUNT ZION PREP (20-7)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights did not play last week.
6. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (24-11)
Previous rank: 6
The Crusaders defeated No. 12 Rosedale Christian Academy (70-48), Springdale Prep (75-50) and then-No. 25 Frederick (59-32) after.a 62-59 loss to Paul Vi Catholic (Va.).
7. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (16-10)
Previous rank: 7
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE FINALISTS
8. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (16-12)
Previous rank: 8
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALISTS
9. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (18-3)
Previous rank: 11
The Jaguars defeated Parkdale, 64-51, and DuVal, 68-14.
10. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (11-14)
Previous rank: 10
The Falcons lost to St. John’s College (D.C.) in the WCAC quarterfinals after a first round win over Archbishop Carroll, and split their final regular season games with Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (57-23 win) and Bishop Ireton (63-27 loss).
11. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (16-13)
Previous rank: 9
The Knights lost to The Academy of the Holy Cross, 56-51, in the WCAC playoffs first round after losses to St. John’s College (75-36) and Bishop McNamara (73-24( to close the regular season.
12. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (22-9)
Previous rank: 12
The Panthers lost to No. 6 Riverdale Baptist School after a 63-52 win over Henry A. Wise.
13. PIKESVILLE (18-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Panthers defeated Woodlawn, 70-9.
14. ST. TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL (14-11)
Previous rank: 14
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALISTS
15. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (14-12)
Previous rank: 15
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALISTS
16. BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE (19-3)
Previous rank: 18
The Barons defeated then-No. 20 Walt Whitman, 59-45, and Gaithersburg, 69-39.
17. CLARKSBURG (19-3)
Previous rank: 22
The Coyotes defeated Gaithersburg, 57-37, and then-No. 19 Winston Churchill, 76-73.
18. SENECA VALLEY (19-3)
Previous rank: 23
The Screaming Eagles defeated Watkins Mills, 62-21, and then-No. 21 Walter Johnson, 68-47.
19. WALTER JOHNSON (17-5)
Previous rank: 21
The Wildcats lost to then-No. 23 Seneca Valley after a 50-46 win over then-No. 19 Winston Churchill.
20. WINSTON CHURCHILL (15-5)
Previous rank: 19
The Bulldogs lost to then-No. 21 Walter Johnson, and then-No. 22 Clarksburg.
21. WESTERN (18-3)
Previous rank: 17
The Doves defeated Edmondson-Westside, 90-53, and Milford Mill Academy, 41-38.
22. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE (14-8)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Engineers defeated then-No. 16 Forest Park, 56-41, for their third consecutive Baltimore City championship, and won over Edmondson-Westside (75-49) and Frederick Douglass (forfeit).
23. FOREST PARK (18-5)
Previous rank: 16
The Foresters lost to Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in the Baltimore City final, and defeated ACCE, 81-3.
24. MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY (23-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Season complete - IAAM B CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS
25. DAMASCUS (17-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Hornets defeated Colonel Zadok Magruder (39-30), Watkins Mill (58-18) and then-No. 20 Walt Whitman (46-45).