Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/3/2025)
After a huge win, Leonardtown has gained a spot in the latest Maryland high school girls basketball Top 25.
The Raiders are No. 24, courtesy of a 35-30 victory over North Point, giving them the top spot in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference. It was Leonardtown’s first win over North Point since 2018.
It’s status quo through most of this week’s poll with Bishop McNamara, Bullis School, St. Frances Academy, Elizabeth Seton and St. Vincent Pallotti in the Top 5.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA (18-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs defeated Virginia squads Paul VI Catholic, 68-40, and Bishop Ireton, 62-54.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL (14-6)
Previous rank: 2
The Bulldogs defeated The Connelly School of the Holy Child, 83-26, and Maret School (D.C.), 76-51.
3. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (19-4)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers went 4-0, defeating Our Lady of Mount Carmel (58-39), St. Mary’s (46-36), St. Timothy’s School (43-35) and McDonogh School (56-45).
4. ELIZABETH SETON (15-5)
Previous rank: 4
The Roadrunners lost to Virginia No. 3 Paul VI Catholic, 72-60, after a 64-56 win over Bishop O’Connell (Va.)
5. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (13-11)
Previous rank: 5
The Panthers defeated Archbishop Spalding, 63-44, after a 51-50 loss to No. 14 Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
6. MOUNT ZION PREP (18-6)
Previous rank: 6
The Knights defeated No. 7 Riverdale Baptist School, 47-24, after a 54-49 loss to Virginia Academy.
7. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (18-7)
Previous rank: 7
The Crusaders lost to No. 6 Mount Zion Prep after a 82-60 win over Coolidge (D.C.).
8. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (19-5)
Previous rank: 8
The Panthers, who didn’t play last week, will play Springdale Prep, No. 3 St. Frances Academy and No. 6 Mount Zion Prep this week.
9. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (15-7)
Previous rank: 9
The Knights lost to District of Columbia No. 2 St. John’s College, 84-45, after a 62-57 win over The Academy of the Holy Cross.
10. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (7-10)
Previous rank: 10
The Falcons defeated The Academy of the Holy Cross, 66-46, after a 57-49 loss to District of Columbia No. 2 St. John’s College.
11. PIKESVILLE (12-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Panthers extended their winning streak to nine, defeating Carver A&T (71-33) and Overlea (79-18).
12. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (11-3)
Previous rank: 12
The Jaguars defeated Bladensburg, 74-35, and High Point, 58-6.
13. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (12-10)
Previous rank: 13
The Eagles lost to No. 3 St. Frances Academy after victories over St. Mary’s (53-51) and Mercy (61-44).
14. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (13-9)
Previous rank: 14
The Cougars defeated then-No. 6 St. Vincent Pallotti, 51-50, after a 58-39 loss to No. 3 St. Frances Academy.
15. ST. TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL (11-9)
Previous rank: 15
St. Timothy’s went 2-1, defeating Bryn Mawr School (41-29) and Mercy (57-23) and lost to No. 3 St. Frances Academy, 43-35.
16. FOREST PARK (12-4)
Previous rank: 16
The Foresters defeated Patterson, 67-26.
17. WESTERN (11-3)
Previous rank: 17
The Doves defeated ACCE (70-8) and Green Street Academy (forfeit).
18. ST. MARY’S (9-13)
Previous rank: 18
The Saints lost to No. 3 St. Frances Academy and No. 9 McDonogh School after a 46-41 win over Mercy.
19. CLARKSBURG (11-2)
Previous rank: 19
The Coyotes defeated Poolesville, 63-34, and Albert Einstein, 60-34.
20. BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE (15-2)
Previous rank: 20
The Barons went 3-0, defeating Quince Orchard (60-23), Paint Branch (58-31) and Montgomery Blair (56-36).
21. WALT WHITMAN (12-2)
Previous rank: 21
The Vikings defeated Richard Montgomery, 54-53, and Poolesville, 52-43.
22. WINSTON CHURCHILL (12-2)
Previous rank: 22
The Bulldogs defeated Gaithersburg, 45-30, and Damascus, 39-32.
23. OAKDALE (16-0)
Previous rank: 25
The Bears defeated Linganore, 47-33, and Tuscarora, 58-25.
24. LEONARDTOWN (15-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Raiders defeated St. Charles, 40-28, and then-No. 24 North Point, 35-30.
25. NORTH POINT (11-3)
Previous rank: 24
The Eagles lost to Leonardtown after a 64-36 win over Chopticon.