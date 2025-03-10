Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (3/10/2025)
The Maryland high school basketball season has reached its final week. The state public tournament concludes with championship games at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.
Bishop McNamara left no doubt about its No. 1 ranking in this week’s High School on SI Maryland Top 25 poll, cruising to the Maryland Private School State crown. St. Frances Academy, Bullis School, Mount Zion Prep and Elizabeth Seton follow McNamara in the Top 5.
No. 13 Pikesville (Class 1A), No. 16 Clarksburg (4A) and No. 22 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute will try to defend their respective state public titles, but must overcome Top 20 foes in the semifinals. No. 9 Charles H. Flowers is the highest ranked team still competing, as the Jaguars have reached the Class 4A state semifinals.
Pikesville, seeking a fifth straight 1A championship, plays No. 22 Forest Park while Clarksburg takes on No. 17 North Point, which returns to the rankings. Poly, which has won two of the last three 3A titles, meets No. 25 Oakland Mills.
State semifinal matches take place Tuesday and Wednesday at neutral sites.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA (29-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs won their second straight Maryland Private School State Tournament championship, defeating then-No. 3 St. Frances Academy, 88-31, in the final, then-No. 5 Mount Zion Prep (57-41) in the semifinals and No. 11 St. Mary’s Ryken (76-32) in the quarterfinals.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (25-5)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers lost to No. 1 Bishop McNamara in the Maryland Private School State championship game after defeating then-No. 3 Bullis School, 62-54, in the semifinals, and No. 12 Rosedale Christian Academy (75-46) in the quarterfinals.
3. BULLIS SCHOOL (24-8)
Previous rank: 2
The Bulldogs lost to then-No. 3 St. Frances Academy in the Maryland Private School State semifinals after defeating No. 6 Riverdale Baptist School, 75-36, in the quarterfinals.
4. MOUNT ZION PREP (21-8)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights lost to No. 1 and eventual champion Bishop McNamara in the Maryland Private School State semifinals after a 58-53 quarterfinal win over then-No. 4 Elizabeth Seton.
5. ELIZABETH SETON (20-10)
Previous rank: 4
The Roadrunners lost to-then No. 5 Mount Zion Prep in the Maryland Private School State quarterfinals.
6. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (24-12)
Previous rank: 6
The Crusaders lost to then-No. 2 Bullis School in the Maryland Private School State quarterfinals.
7. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (16-10)
Previous rank: 7
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE FINALISTS
8. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (16-12)
Previous rank: 8
SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND (IAAM) A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALISTS
9. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (22-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Jaguars advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals, defeating Richard Montgomery, 60-29, in the quarterfinals and Parkdale (73-45) in the South Region II final.
10. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (11-14)
Previous rank: 10
SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALISTS
11. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (16-14)
Previous rank: 11
The Knights lost to No. 1 and eventual champion Bishop McNamara in the Maryland Private School State quarterfinals.
12. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (22-9)
Previous rank: 12
The Panthers lost to then-No. 3 St. Frances Academy in the Maryland Private School State quarterfinals.
13. PIKESVILLE (23-3)
Previous rank: 13
The Panthers advanced to the Maryland Class 1A state semifinals, defeating Patterson Mill, 66-29, in the quarterfinals and Western Tech (70-27) in the South Region I final.
14. ST. TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL (14-11)
Previous rank: 14
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALISTS
15. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (14-12)
Previous rank: 15
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALISTS
16. CLARKSBURG (22-3)
Previous rank: 16
The Coyotes advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals, defeating Crofton, 51-34, in the quarterfinals and then-No. 18 Seneca Valley (43-26) in the West Region I final.
17. NORTH POINT (22-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Eagles advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals, defeating then-No. 17 Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 66-53, in the quarterfinals, Annapolis (45-37) in the East Region II final and Leonardtown (47-30) in the East Region II semifinals.
18. BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE (21-5)
Previous rank: 17
The Barons lost to North Point, 66-53, in the Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals after a 62-48 win over then-No. 19 Winston Churchill in the West Region II final.
19. SENECA VALLEY (20-4)
Previous rank: 18
The Screaming Eagles lost to No. 16 Clarksburg in the Maryland Class 4A West Region I final.
20. WINSTON CHURCHILL (16-6)
Previous rank: 19
The Bulldogs lost to then-No. 17 Bethesda-Chevy Chase in the Maryland Class 4A West Region II final.
21. WESTERN (21-3)
Previous rank: 21
The Doves advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals, defeating Reservoir, 68-61, in the quarterfinals and Dundalk (62-18) in the North Region I final.
22. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE (18-8)
Previous rank: 22
The Engineers advanced to the Maryland Class 3A state semifinals, defeating Milford Mill Academy, 41-37, in the quarterfinals and Edgewood (62-55) in the North Region II final.
23. FOREST PARK (20-5)
Previous rank: 23
The Foresters advanced to the Maryland Class 1A state semifinals, defeating Chesapeake Math & IT South, 67-21, in the quarterfinals and Edmondson-Westside, 74-52, in the North Region I final.
24. MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY (23-6)
Previous rank: 24
Season complete - IAAM B CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS
25. OAKLAND MILLS (21-4)
Previous rank: 25
The Scorpions advanced to the Maryland Class 3A state semifinals, defeating Howard, 56-46, in the quarterfinals and River Hill (67-44) in the South Region II final.