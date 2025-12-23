High School

Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025

Bishop McNamara reclaims the No. 1 rankings; Roland Park Country joins the Top 25

Derek Toney

IAAM power Roland Park County earned its way into this week's Maryland girls basketball Top 25.
IAAM power Roland Park County earned its way into this week's Maryland girls basketball Top 25. / RPCS Basketball

Bishop McNamara has returned to the No. 1 spot in the latest High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25.

The Mustangs, who fell from No. 1 after a loss to Saint Frances Academy, rebounded with a strong effort at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona. Bullis is No. 2 followed by Saint Vincent Pallotti, which knocked off Saint Frances last week.

Saint Frances fell from No. 1 to No. 4. Rosedale Christian Academy, Our Lady of Good Counsel. Elizabeth Seton, Riverdale Baptist School, Academy of the Holy Cross, and Saint Mary’s Ryken complete the Top 10. Roland Park Country School debuts this week at No. 21.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:

1. BISHOP MCNAMARA 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-2

The Mustangs won their first three games (Vincent Cannizzaro Division) at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona. 

2. BULLIS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 6-2

The Bulldogs reached the third-place game in the Vincent Cannizzaro Division at the Nike Tournament of Champions.

3. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 8-4 

The Panthers, who defeated then-No. 1 Saint Frances Academy, reached the ninth-place consolation final (John Anderson Division) at Nike Tournament of Champions. 

4. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 8-2

The Panthers bounced back from a loss to Saint Vincent Pallotti with wins at the Brick City Classic in New York.

5. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 7-3

The Panthers defeated then-No. 19 St. Timothy’s School after a 69-66 loss to undefeated Virginia Academy (Va.). 

6. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 5-2 

The Falcons defeated Cannon (N.C.) at the Cherokee Invitational in North Carolina. 

7. ELIZABETH SETON 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 3-5

The Roadrunners iost in overtime to Saint John’s College (D.C.) after defeating tjhen-No. 11 Saint Mary’s Ryken

8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 7-5
The Crusaders finished ninth in the Mike Desper Division at the Nike Tournament of Champions. 

9. ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 5-2

The Tartans were off last week.

10. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 4-5

The Knights rebound from loss to No. 7 Elizabeth Seton with a 58-56 win over New Hope Academy.

11. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 2-8

The Warriors reached the 15th place consolation final (Clare Droesch Division) at the Nike Tournament of Champions.

12. PIKESVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 4-0

The Panthers defeated Dulaney (52-35) and Franklin (65-26) last week.

13. WESTERN 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 4-0

The Doves defeated Digital Harbor and Indian Creek School last week.

14. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 10-1

The Saints ran their win streak to 10 with wins over then-No. 18 Archbishop Spalding and defending Maryland Class 3A state champ South River.

15. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 3-0

The Jaguars outscored High Point and DuVal, 142-20.

16. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 6-4

The Eagles held Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Mount de Sales Academy to a combined 44 points in victories last week.

17. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 6-3

The Cavaliers fell to then-No. 16 Saint Mary’s.

18. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 3-5

Saint Timothy’s lost to then-No. 4 Rosedale Christian Academy after defeating Mount de Sales Academy.

19. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 3-1

The Engineers scored season-high 85 points in a win over George Washington Carver Vocational-Technical.

20. OAKLAND MILLS 

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 4-1

The Scorpions defeated Marriotts Ridge and River Hill. 

21. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-4

The Reds defeated then-No. 22 Frederick, 68-61

22. URBANA

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 5-0

The Hawks defeated Governor Thomas Johnson and North Hagerstown last week.

23. FREDERICK 

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 5-1

The Cadets dropped their first game to Roland Park Country School.

24. WINSTON CHURCHILL 

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 5-0

The Bulldogs remained undefeated with victories over Quince Orchard and Thomas Johnson.

25. CLARKSBURG

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 5-1

The Coyotes posted three double-digit wins last week.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland