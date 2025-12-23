Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025
Bishop McNamara has returned to the No. 1 spot in the latest High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25.
The Mustangs, who fell from No. 1 after a loss to Saint Frances Academy, rebounded with a strong effort at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona. Bullis is No. 2 followed by Saint Vincent Pallotti, which knocked off Saint Frances last week.
Saint Frances fell from No. 1 to No. 4. Rosedale Christian Academy, Our Lady of Good Counsel. Elizabeth Seton, Riverdale Baptist School, Academy of the Holy Cross, and Saint Mary’s Ryken complete the Top 10. Roland Park Country School debuts this week at No. 21.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 6-2
The Mustangs won their first three games (Vincent Cannizzaro Division) at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 6-2
The Bulldogs reached the third-place game in the Vincent Cannizzaro Division at the Nike Tournament of Champions.
3. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 8-4
The Panthers, who defeated then-No. 1 Saint Frances Academy, reached the ninth-place consolation final (John Anderson Division) at Nike Tournament of Champions.
4. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 8-2
The Panthers bounced back from a loss to Saint Vincent Pallotti with wins at the Brick City Classic in New York.
5. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 7-3
The Panthers defeated then-No. 19 St. Timothy’s School after a 69-66 loss to undefeated Virginia Academy (Va.).
6. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 5-2
The Falcons defeated Cannon (N.C.) at the Cherokee Invitational in North Carolina.
7. ELIZABETH SETON
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 3-5
The Roadrunners iost in overtime to Saint John’s College (D.C.) after defeating tjhen-No. 11 Saint Mary’s Ryken
8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 7-5
The Crusaders finished ninth in the Mike Desper Division at the Nike Tournament of Champions.
9. ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 5-2
The Tartans were off last week.
10. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 4-5
The Knights rebound from loss to No. 7 Elizabeth Seton with a 58-56 win over New Hope Academy.
11. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 2-8
The Warriors reached the 15th place consolation final (Clare Droesch Division) at the Nike Tournament of Champions.
12. PIKESVILLE
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 4-0
The Panthers defeated Dulaney (52-35) and Franklin (65-26) last week.
13. WESTERN
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 4-0
The Doves defeated Digital Harbor and Indian Creek School last week.
14. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 10-1
The Saints ran their win streak to 10 with wins over then-No. 18 Archbishop Spalding and defending Maryland Class 3A state champ South River.
15. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 3-0
The Jaguars outscored High Point and DuVal, 142-20.
16. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 6-4
The Eagles held Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Mount de Sales Academy to a combined 44 points in victories last week.
17. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 6-3
The Cavaliers fell to then-No. 16 Saint Mary’s.
18. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 3-5
Saint Timothy’s lost to then-No. 4 Rosedale Christian Academy after defeating Mount de Sales Academy.
19. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 3-1
The Engineers scored season-high 85 points in a win over George Washington Carver Vocational-Technical.
20. OAKLAND MILLS
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 4-1
The Scorpions defeated Marriotts Ridge and River Hill.
21. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-4
The Reds defeated then-No. 22 Frederick, 68-61
22. URBANA
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 5-0
The Hawks defeated Governor Thomas Johnson and North Hagerstown last week.
23. FREDERICK
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 5-1
The Cadets dropped their first game to Roland Park Country School.
24. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 5-0
The Bulldogs remained undefeated with victories over Quince Orchard and Thomas Johnson.
25. CLARKSBURG
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 5-1
The Coyotes posted three double-digit wins last week.