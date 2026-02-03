Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026
With many teams sidelined last week after Winter Storm Fern slammed a major portion of the East Coast the prior weekend, there’s no change in this week’s High School of SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25 poll.
National No. 1 Bishop McNamara, which returned to the court the past weekend with two Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) wins, remains No. 1 in Maryland, followed by Bullis School, Saint Frances Academy, Saint Mary’s and Saint Vincent Pallotti.
Our Lady of Good Counsel, Elizabeth Seton, Riverdale Baptist School, Rosedale Christian Academy and Saint Mary’s Ryken complete the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 16-2
The national top-ranked Mustangs ran their winning streak to 17 with victories over District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College. 59-53, and Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 44-42.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 13-5
The Bulldogs defeated Georgetown Visitation Prep, 82-44.
3. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 18-6
The Panthers defeated No. 21 Roland Park Country School, 85-43.
4. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 16-3
The Saints are scheduled to play Our Lady of Mount Carmel Monday.
5. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 15-7
The Panthers defeated No. 21 Roland Park Country School, 45-33, and No. 16 Archbishop Spalding, 56-52.
6. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 12-7
The Falcons are scheduled to play Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) Monday.
7. ELIZABETH SETON
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 9-10
The Roadrunners are scheduled to play District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College Tuesday.
8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 14-8
The Crusaders are scheduled to play Clinton Grace Christian School Tuesday.
9. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 13-8
The Panthers are scheduled to play No. 12 Mount Zion Prep Academy Monday.
10. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 8-9
The Knights are scheduled to play District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College Wednesday.
11. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 9-8
The Tartans lost to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College.
12. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 10-4
The Warriors are scheduled to play No. 9 Rosedale Christian Academy Monday.
13. PIKESVILLE
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 12-1
The Panthers are scheduled to play Woodlawn Wednesday.
14. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 11-10
The Eagles are scheduled to play No. 21 Roland Park Country School.
15. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 11-8
Saint Timothy’s defeated Mount de Sales Academy, 49-15.
16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 12-6
The Cavaliers lost to No. 5 Saint Vincent Pallotti.
17. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 11-1
The Jaguars are scheduled to play Suitland Tuesday.
18. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 12-3
The Engineers are scheduled to play George Washington Carver Vocational-Technical Tuesday.
19. PATTERSON MILL
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 12-1
The Huskies are scheduled to play Edgewood Thursday.
20. WESTERN
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 11-2
The Doves are scheduled to play Baltimore City College Tuesday.
21. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 11-10
The Reds lost to No. 3 Saint Frances Academy and No. 5 Saint Vincent Pallotti.
22. SMITHSBURG
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 14-0
The Leopards are scheduled to play Middletown Thursday.
23. WALT WHITMAN
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 11-1
The Vikings are scheduled to play Walt Whitman Wednesday.
24. CATOCTIN
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 12-2
The Cougars are scheduled to play Middletown Tuesday.
25. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 12-2
The Lancers defeated Tuscarora, 82-34.