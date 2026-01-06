Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 6, 2026
Once again we see no movement in our weekly rankings as we publish our first High School on SI Maryland Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings of the new year
Bishop McNamara remains No. 1, followed by Bullis School, Saint Vincent Pallotti, Saint Frances Academy and Our Lady of Good Counsel. Elizabeth Seton, Riverdale Baptist School, Academy of the Holy Cross, Saint Mary’s and Rosedale Christian Academy complete the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 8-2
The Mustangs defeated No. 5 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 75-49.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 9-4
The Bulldogs lost to Virginia No. 1 Princess Anne in the Wonderland bracket final at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.
3. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 10-5
The Panthers lost to Manchester (Va.) at the Panther Hoopla tournament at Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.)
4. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 11-3
The Panthers defeated McDonogh School after placing third in the Wonderland bracket semifinals at the John Wall Holiday Invitational.
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 8-4
The Falcons lost to No. 1 Bishop McNamara.
6. ELIZABETH SETON
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 6-6
The Roadrunners split games against Florida’s IMG Academy (loss) and Zephyrhills Christian Academy after reaching the finals of the Battle in the Bull Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.
7. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 8-6
The Crusaders lost to Norfolk Christian (Va.).
8. ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 7-2
The Tartans won twice at the Title IX Holiday Invitational at Archbishop Carroll (D.C.)
9. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 12-1
The Saints play at No. 3 Saint Vincent Pallotti Monday.
10. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 9-5
The Panthers defeated McEachern (Ga.) and lost to North Carolina Good Better Best Academy (N.C.).
11. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 4-6
The Knights play at Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.) Tuesday.
12. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 6-6
The Warriors defeated Osbourn Park (Va.).
13. PIKESVILLE
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 6-0
The Panthers host Western Tech Wednesday.
14. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 8-0
The Jaguars won both their matches at the Title IX Classic.
15. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 7-7
The Eagles lost to No. 4 Saint Frances Academy and Pennsylvania’s Upper Dublin (Blue Star Challenge in Pennsylvania).
16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 7-4
The Cavaliers play at Mount de Sales Academy Monday.
17. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 5-5
Saint Timothy’s won its bracket at the Governor’s Challenge.
18. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 6-1
The Engineers host Digital Harbor Tuesday.
19. PATTERSON MILL
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 7-1
The Huskies play at Manchester Valley Tuesday and C. Milton Wright Thursday.
20. WESTERN
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 6-1
The Doves play at No. 18 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Thursday.
21. OAKLAND MILLS
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 5-2
The Scorpions return to action Wednesday against Wilde Lake.
22. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 8-5
The Reds play at No. 4 Saint Frances Academy Monday.
23. FREDERICK
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 6-2
The Cadets play at North Hagerstown Tuesday.
24. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 5-0
The Bulldogs host Walt Whitman Tuesday.
25. SMITHSBURG
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 9-0
The Leopards play at Walkersville Thursday.