Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 6, 2026

No. 1 Bishop McNamara continues to lead a Top 25 that saw no change this week

Star Qandace Samuels continues to lead Bishop McNamara at the top of the Maryland Girls High School Basketball Rankings.
Once again we see no movement in our weekly rankings as we publish our first High School on SI Maryland Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings of the new year

Bishop McNamara remains No. 1, followed by Bullis School, Saint Vincent Pallotti, Saint Frances Academy and Our Lady of Good Counsel. Elizabeth Seton, Riverdale Baptist School, Academy of the Holy Cross, Saint Mary’s and Rosedale Christian Academy complete the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:

1. BISHOP MCNAMARA 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 8-2

The Mustangs defeated No. 5 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 75-49.

2. BULLIS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 9-4

The Bulldogs lost to Virginia No. 1 Princess Anne in the Wonderland bracket final at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.

3. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 10-5 

The Panthers lost to Manchester (Va.) at the Panther Hoopla tournament at Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.)

4. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 11-3

The Panthers defeated McDonogh School after placing third in the Wonderland bracket semifinals at the John Wall Holiday Invitational.

5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 8-4

The Falcons lost to No. 1 Bishop McNamara.

6. ELIZABETH SETON 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 6-6

The Roadrunners split games against Florida’s IMG Academy (loss) and Zephyrhills Christian Academy after reaching the finals of the Battle in the Bull Holiday Invitational in North Carolina. 

7. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 8-6
The Crusaders lost to Norfolk Christian (Va.).

8. ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 7-2

The Tartans won twice at the Title IX Holiday Invitational at Archbishop Carroll (D.C.)

9. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 12-1

The Saints play at No. 3 Saint Vincent Pallotti Monday.

10. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 9-5

The Panthers defeated McEachern (Ga.) and lost to North Carolina Good Better Best Academy (N.C.).

11. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 4-6

The Knights play at Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.) Tuesday.

12. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 6-6

The Warriors defeated Osbourn Park (Va.). 

13. PIKESVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 6-0

The Panthers host Western Tech Wednesday.

14. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 8-0

The Jaguars won both their matches at the Title IX Classic.

15. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 7-7

The Eagles lost to No. 4 Saint Frances Academy and Pennsylvania’s Upper Dublin (Blue Star Challenge in Pennsylvania).

16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 7-4

The Cavaliers play at Mount de Sales Academy Monday. 

17. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 5-5

Saint Timothy’s won its bracket at the Governor’s Challenge.


18. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 6-1

The Engineers host Digital Harbor Tuesday.


19. PATTERSON MILL

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 7-1

The Huskies play at Manchester Valley Tuesday and C. Milton Wright Thursday.

20. WESTERN 

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 6-1

The Doves play at No. 18 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Thursday.

21. OAKLAND MILLS 

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 5-2

The Scorpions return to action Wednesday against Wilde Lake.

22. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 8-5

The Reds play at No. 4 Saint Frances Academy Monday.

23. FREDERICK 

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 6-2

The Cadets play at North Hagerstown Tuesday.

24. WINSTON CHURCHILL 

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 5-0

The Bulldogs host Walt Whitman Tuesday.

25. SMITHSBURG

Previous rank: No. 25 

Record: 9-0

The Leopards play at Walkersville Thursday.

Published
Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

