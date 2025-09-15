Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week - Sept. 15, 2025
Here are the candidates for this week's Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Marcelles Wade of Seneca Valley.
Voting ends Sept. 21 at 11:59 p.m PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Donteze Branch, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Branch, a sophomore linebacker, finished with 10 tackles in Dunbar’s 30-0 victory over Fort Hill.
Jules Floyd, Severn School
Floyd, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound linebacker, finished with 10 tackles and a sack in Severn’s 56-20 victory over Saint John’s Catholic Prep
Landry Hardnett, Severn School
Hardnett, a 6-2, 170-pound defensive back, had 11 tackles and a forced fumble in Severn’s win over Saint John’s Catholic Prep.
Gavin Jones, Northern-Calvert
Jones, a 5-10, 175-pound defensive back, had five sacks in Northern’s 40-0 victory over McDonough.
Hunter Kelly, Queen Anne’s
Kelly, a 5-9, 190-pound junior defensive back, finished with seven tackles and a forced fumble as Queen Anne’s defeated North Caroline, 18-12.
Antonio Lyde, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Lyde, a senior linebacker, had 10 tackles and a forced fumble in Dunbar’s win over Fort Hill.
Aiden Murphy, Saint James School
Murray, a 5-10, 165-pound sophomore linebacker, had 12 tackles and a sack in St. James’ 10-7 victory over Kiski School (Pa.).
Deleon Otero-Gray, Saint Charles
Otero-Gray, a 6-foot senior linebacker, finished with eight tackles in Saint Charles’ 42-3 victory over Chopticon.
Noah Zhang, Winston Churchill
Zhang, a 5-7 senior linebacker, posted nine tackles in Churchill’s 28-21 victory over Northwest.
