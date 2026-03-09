Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (3/9/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for March 2-8. Voting closes on Sunday, March 15 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to CJ Fidler of Montpelier (Ohio) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Fidler scored 31 points as Montpelier hammered Fayette, 80-36.

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Nolan Brewer, jr., Vanden (California) baseball

Brewer tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts in a 3-0 victory over Liberty Ranch.

2. Crue Collie, sr., Midland (Texas) baseball

Collie, a Dallas Baptist signee, went 4 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base as Midland edged Central Catholic, 8-7.

3. Brendon Davis, jr., Wenonah (Alabama) basketball

Davis led the way with 42 points, six rebounds and three assists as Wenonah became the first boys basketball team in Alabama history to score 100 points in a state championship game. Wenonah defeated Sylacauga for the Class 5A title, 101-40.

4. Royce Fisher, sr., Lewiston (Idaho) basketball

Fisher averaged 32 points per game at the Class 5A state tournament and had 34 points and six rebounds in a 59-58 title game loss to Bishop Kelly.

5. Cooper Gagnon, jr., Hidden Valley (Oregon) basketball

Gagnon poured in 32 points as Hidden Valley upset Newport, 80-62, to clinch a spot at the Class 4A state tournament.

6. QaLil Goode, sr., Aliquippa (Pennsylvania) basketball

Goode netted 20 points—including the 1,000th of his prep career—in an 87-52 Class 3A state playoff rout of Cranberry.

7. Brody Kaylor, sr., Buena (California) baseball

Kaylor went 3 for 4 at the plate with two homers, three RBIs and three runs scored while striking out five in 5 1/3 innings on the mound in a 13-3 win over San Marcos.

8. Francisco Medina, sr., Grandview (Washington) basketball

Medina had 37 points—including the game-sealing steal and bucket—as Grandview defeated Foster in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs in overtime, 74-71.

9. Jett Mueggenborg, sr., Okarche (Oklahoma) basketball

Mueggenborg carried Okarche to a third straight Class A state title with 35 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals in an 84-65 championship game win over Caddo.

10. Adriel Rivera Alicea, so., Katy (Texas) baseball

Rivera Alicea went 3 for 3 with two homers and three RBIs in a 15-1 victory over Fort Bend Travis. His teammate, Scotty Zuehlke Jr., also hit a pair of homers.

11. Luke Scarff, sr., South Park (Pennsylvania) basketball

Scarff erupted for 42 points as South Park defeated Perry, 90-60, for its first state playoff victory since 2000.

12. Josiah Siqueiros, sr., Aptos (California) soccer

Siqueiros netted a hat trick in a 6-1 Central Coast Regional semifinal win over East Union.

13. Shay Thompson, jr., Sunset (Oregon) basketball

Thompson poured in 31 points as Sunset edged Barlow in the Class 6A playoffs, 69-64.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

