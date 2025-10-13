High School

Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? - Oct. 13, 2025

We’ve selected 18 nominees for your voting consideration

Derek Toney

Here are the candidates for our sixth Maryland High School Football Player of the Week honoree of 2025.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Abi Archibong of Fallston.

Voting ends Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Alijah Bah, Paint Branch

Bah, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound junior running back, had six carries for 198 yards and four touchdowns in Paint Branch’s 63-0 victory over Springbrook.

Tyler Bell, Atholton 

Bell, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior quarterback, went 16-of-22 for 261 yards and three touchdowns in Atholton’s 32-7 victory over Long Reach.

El’lias Clark, Washington

Clark, a 5-8, 180-pound running back, finished with 20 carries for 176 yards and a touchdown in Washington’s 36-16 victory over Arcadia (Del.).

Jonathan Coleman, Arundel

Coleman, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior wide receiver, had six catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in Arundel’s 34-13 victory over Glen Burnie.

Gabe Eisler, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Eisler, a 6-foot, 185-pound running back, had 19 carries for 184 yards in Bethesda-Chevy Chase’s 28-21 victory over Walter Johnson.

Michael Griffin, Fallston

Griffin, a 6-1, 165-pound junior quarterback, threw for 143 yards and a touchdown and added 20 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns in Fallston’s 21-15 victory over Bel Air.

Chance Hegedus, Queen Anne’s County

Hegedus, a 6-1, 170-pound junior wide receiver, finished with five receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Queen Anne’s County’s 33-14 win over Easton.

Hunter Humphries, Winston Churchill

Humphries, a 6-1, 190-pound junior quarterback, completed 15-of-24 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in Churchill’s 51-7 victory over Gaithersburg.

Orlando Moss, Westlake

Moss, a 5-7, 170-pound running back, had 27 carries, for 214 yards and three touchdowns in Westlake’s 28-0 victory over Chopticon.

Bryan Ngouzo, Winston Churchill

Ngouzo, a 6-2, 195-pound wide receiver, caught eight passes for 144 yards in Churchill’s win over Gaitherburg.

Jameson Powell-Morris, Fort Hill

Powell-Morris, a 6-2, 155-pound junior wide receiver, had four catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns in Fort Hill’s 62-0 victory over Mountain Ridge.

Ben Raines, South River

Raines, a 6-3, 220-pound senior quarterback, went 11-of-16 for 311 yards and five touchdowns in South River’s 56-16 victory over Crofton.

Arvid Ryberg, Saint James School

Ryberg, a 5-10, 150-pound senior wide receiver, caught seven passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns in Saint James’ 51-34 victory over Maret School (D.C.).

Darin Smith, Atholton

Smith, a 6-foot, 195-pound junior running back, finished with 15 carries for 175 yards and a touchdown in Atholton’s 32-7 victory over Long Reach. 

Colton Starlings, Queen Anne’s County

Starlings, a 6-3, 190-pound sophomore quarterback, completed 11-of-17 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns in Queen Anne’s victory over Easton.

Naseem Tention, Arundel

Tention, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior, completed 15-of-20 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards (30 carries) in Arundel’s 34-13 victory over Glen Burnie.

Brayden Watson, Patuxent

Watson, a 5-10, 150-pound freshman quarterback, completed 16-of-18 for 254 yards and two touchdowns in Patuxent’s 48-0 victory over Thomas Stone.

Jayden Wills, Saint Charles

Wills, a 6-2, 170-pound senior quarterback, finished 16-of-36 for 229 yards and a touchdown in Saint Charles’ 24-22 victory over Northern-Calvert.

Jayden Yates, Saint James School

Yates, a 6-3, 180-pound senior quarterback, completed 14-of-17 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 100 yards and two more scores in Saint James’ win over Maret School (D.C.).

