Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? - Oct. 13, 2025
Here are the candidates for our sixth Maryland High School Football Player of the Week honoree of 2025.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Abi Archibong of Fallston.
Voting ends Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Alijah Bah, Paint Branch
Bah, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound junior running back, had six carries for 198 yards and four touchdowns in Paint Branch’s 63-0 victory over Springbrook.
Tyler Bell, Atholton
Bell, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior quarterback, went 16-of-22 for 261 yards and three touchdowns in Atholton’s 32-7 victory over Long Reach.
El’lias Clark, Washington
Clark, a 5-8, 180-pound running back, finished with 20 carries for 176 yards and a touchdown in Washington’s 36-16 victory over Arcadia (Del.).
Jonathan Coleman, Arundel
Coleman, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior wide receiver, had six catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in Arundel’s 34-13 victory over Glen Burnie.
Gabe Eisler, Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Eisler, a 6-foot, 185-pound running back, had 19 carries for 184 yards in Bethesda-Chevy Chase’s 28-21 victory over Walter Johnson.
Michael Griffin, Fallston
Griffin, a 6-1, 165-pound junior quarterback, threw for 143 yards and a touchdown and added 20 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns in Fallston’s 21-15 victory over Bel Air.
Chance Hegedus, Queen Anne’s County
Hegedus, a 6-1, 170-pound junior wide receiver, finished with five receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Queen Anne’s County’s 33-14 win over Easton.
Hunter Humphries, Winston Churchill
Humphries, a 6-1, 190-pound junior quarterback, completed 15-of-24 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in Churchill’s 51-7 victory over Gaithersburg.
Orlando Moss, Westlake
Moss, a 5-7, 170-pound running back, had 27 carries, for 214 yards and three touchdowns in Westlake’s 28-0 victory over Chopticon.
Bryan Ngouzo, Winston Churchill
Ngouzo, a 6-2, 195-pound wide receiver, caught eight passes for 144 yards in Churchill’s win over Gaitherburg.
Jameson Powell-Morris, Fort Hill
Powell-Morris, a 6-2, 155-pound junior wide receiver, had four catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns in Fort Hill’s 62-0 victory over Mountain Ridge.
Ben Raines, South River
Raines, a 6-3, 220-pound senior quarterback, went 11-of-16 for 311 yards and five touchdowns in South River’s 56-16 victory over Crofton.
Arvid Ryberg, Saint James School
Ryberg, a 5-10, 150-pound senior wide receiver, caught seven passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns in Saint James’ 51-34 victory over Maret School (D.C.).
Darin Smith, Atholton
Smith, a 6-foot, 195-pound junior running back, finished with 15 carries for 175 yards and a touchdown in Atholton’s 32-7 victory over Long Reach.
Colton Starlings, Queen Anne’s County
Starlings, a 6-3, 190-pound sophomore quarterback, completed 11-of-17 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns in Queen Anne’s victory over Easton.
Naseem Tention, Arundel
Tention, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior, completed 15-of-20 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards (30 carries) in Arundel’s 34-13 victory over Glen Burnie.
Brayden Watson, Patuxent
Watson, a 5-10, 150-pound freshman quarterback, completed 16-of-18 for 254 yards and two touchdowns in Patuxent’s 48-0 victory over Thomas Stone.
Jayden Wills, Saint Charles
Wills, a 6-2, 170-pound senior quarterback, finished 16-of-36 for 229 yards and a touchdown in Saint Charles’ 24-22 victory over Northern-Calvert.
Jayden Yates, Saint James School
Yates, a 6-3, 180-pound senior quarterback, completed 14-of-17 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 100 yards and two more scores in Saint James’ win over Maret School (D.C.).
