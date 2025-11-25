Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? - Nov. 24, 2025
Here are the candidates for our 12th Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week honoree of 2025.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brandon Tolson of C. Milton Wright.
Voting ends Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Damon Ferguson, Milford Mill Academy
Ferguson, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior running back who’s committed to the University of Pittsburgh, rushed 20 times for 154 yards and a touchdown in Milford Mill’s 26-14 victory over Edgewood in the Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Nate Kropkowski, Broadneck
Kropkowski, a 6-foot junior quarterback, completed 19-of-30 for 213 yards and two touchdowns and added 65 yards rushing and a score in Broadneck’s 37-22 victory over Paint Branch in the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals.
Jalen Gause, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Gause, a 6-2, 185-pound senior wide receiver, finished with five catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns in Dunbar’s 52-6 victory over Queen Anne’s County in the Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals.
Noah House, Fort Hill
House, a 6-foot senior quarterback, threw five touchdown passes in Fort Hill’s 77-12 win over Green Street Academy in the Maryland Class 1A state quarterfinals.
Hunter Humphries, Winston Churchill
Humphries, a 6-2, 190-pound junior quarterback, went 10-for-13 for 171 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two more in Churchill’s 42-7 win over Montgomery Blair in a Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal contest.
Meech Jones, Old Mill
Jones, a 5-9, 180-pound senior running back, finished with 16 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns in Old Mill’s 36-0 victory over Urbana in the Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinals.
Kameron Parker, Henry A. Wise
Parker, a 5-8, 165-pound senior running back, rushed 17 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns in Wise’s 46-20 victory over Glen Burnie in a Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal match.
Brayden Watson, Patuxent
Watson, a 5-10, 150-pound freshman quarterback, completed 14-of-17 passes for 150 yards and two scores in Patuxent’s 42-0 victory over Allegany in the Maryland Class 1A state quarterfinals.
Eric Wedge, Henry A. Wise
Wedge, a 6-2, 180-pound senior quarterback, completed 14-of-19 for 185 yards and a touchdown in Wise’s win over Glen Burnie in the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals.
Isaiah Yates, Elkton
Yates, a 5-11, 1654-pound junior wide receiver, had four catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns in Elkton’s 43-22 victory over Walkersville in the Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals.
Noah Zhang, Winston Churchill
Zhang, a 5-9, 165-pound senior running back, rushed 11 times for 189 yards in Churchill’s victory over Montgomery Blair in the Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals.’’
