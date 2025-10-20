Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? - Oct. 20, 2025
Here are the candidates for our seventh honoree of 2025.
Congratulations to last week's winner: El'lias Clark of Washington.
Voting ends Oct. 26 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Bradyn Bean, Fort Hill
Bean, a 5-foot-8, 293-pound senior, had 27 carries for 259 yards and four touchdowns in Fort Hill’s 48-6 victory over North Hagerstown.
Tyler Bell, Atholton
Bell, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior quarterback, went 10-of-14 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns and ran 19 times for 141 yards and a score in Atholton’s 37-28 victory over Howard.
Michael Boateng, Paint Branch
Boated, a 6-1, 185-pound senior wide receiver, had three catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns in Paint Branch’s 61-0 victory over Walt Whitman.
Jazir Dickerson, Colonel Richardson
Dickerson, a 6-2, 160-pound junior running back, had 15 carries for 262 yards and four touchdowns in Colonel Richardson’s 50-6 victory over Nandua (Del.).
Will Drakeford, Quince Orchard
Drakeford, a 6-2, 190-pound senior quarterback, went 14-of-17 for 241 yards and two touchdowns in Quince Orchard’s 42-0 victory over Clarksburg.
David Grayton, Williamsport
Grayson, a 5-10, 160-pound wide receiver, had three receptions for 130 yards in Williamsport’s 21-12 victory over South Hagerstown.
Natalie Goury, Quince Orchard
Goury, a senior, had four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in Quince Orchard’s win over Clarksburg.
Michael Griffin, Fallston
Griffin, a 6-foot, 160-pound junior quarterback, rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 100 yards in Fallston’s 35-22 victory over Joppatowne.
Blake Howell, Severna Park
Howell, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior quarterback, accounted for 236 yards and two touchdowns in Severna Park’s 22-14 victory over Arundel.
Hunter Humphries, Winston Churchill
Humphires, a 6-2, 190-pound junior quarterback, completed 13-of-15 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns in Churchill’s 35-0 victory over Seneca Valley.
Tyler Lee, Guilford Park
Lee, a 5-10, 200-pound junior running back, had 27 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns in Guilford Park’s 28-16 victory over Glenelg.
Bradly Matthews, Linganore
Matthews, a 5-8, 190-pound senior running back who’s committed to Georgetown University, rushed 27 times for 252 yards and six touchdowns in Linganore’s 54-42 victory over Middletown.
Amauri Patterson, Milford Mill Academy
Patterson, a 5-7, 170-pound senior, finished with four receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns in Milford Mill’s 55-6 victory over Woodlawn.
Ben Raines, South River
Raines, a 6-3, 220-pound senior quarterback, went 18-of-23 for 354 yards and seven touchdowns in South River’s 49-6 victory over Southern-Anne Arundel.
Chris Tangelo, Northwest
Tangelo, a 5-11, 210-pound senior receiver, had four catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in Northwest’s 41-6 victory over Walter Johnson.
Jayden Vongprachanh-Nelson, Northwest
Vongprachanh-Nelson, a 6-2, 175-pound senior quarterback, completed 13-of-15 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in Northwest’s win over Walter Johnson.
Dylan Webster, Richard Montgomery
Webster, a 5-11, 180-pound senior quarterback, completed 15-of-25 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns in Richard Montgomery’s 52-14 victory over Gaithersburg.
Cordell Young, Eleanor Roosevelt
Young, a 5-10 junior running back, had 13 carries for 210 yards and a touchdown in Roosevelt’s 47-0 victory over Bowie.
