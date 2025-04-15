High School

Vote: Who should be the Maryland Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/15/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Derek Toney

High School On SI

Who was the Maryland Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Will VanVeelen of Annapolis Area Christian.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 20. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Ben Adams, South River

Miller, a Salisbury University commit, totaled seven goals in two wins for undefeated South River including the game-winner in double overtime against Broadneck.

Chase Bullock, Bel Air

Bullock, a junior attack, finished with five goals and three assists in Bel Air’s victory over Patterson Mill. 

Liam Finkel, Loyola Blakefield

Finkel, who will play Bowdoin College next year, scored five goals in Loyola’s 13-9 win over St. Mary’s.

Steven Hinnart, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

Hinnart, a senior midfielder/faceoff specialist, finished with four goals in Poly’s 10-6 victory over Oakland Mills.

Josh Lindquist, Marriotts Ridge

The senior midfielder had six goals in Marriotts Ridge’s 18-6 victory over Centennial.

Blake Linn, Smithsburg

Linn, a senior midfielder, accounted for seven points with three goals and four assists in Smithsburg’s win over Catoctin.

Cooper Pasko, Boys’ Latin School

Pasko, a senior attack committed to Hamilton College, had five goals in Boys’ Latin’s 11-8 victory over Loyola Blakefield.

Rex Reynolds, Patterson Mill

Reynolds, a junior midfielder, accounted for six points (five goals and an assist) in Patterson Mill’s 10-9 victory over Harford Tech.

Ian Smith, Hereford

Smith, a sophomore attack, finished with four goals in Hereford’s 11-6 victory over Mount Hebron.

Maks Taishoff, Annapolis Area Christian School

Taishoff, a senior midfielder, finished with five goals in Annapolis Area’s victory over Friends School.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

