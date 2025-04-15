Vote: Who should be the Maryland Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/15/2025)
Who was the Maryland Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Will VanVeelen of Annapolis Area Christian.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 20. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ben Adams, South River
Miller, a Salisbury University commit, totaled seven goals in two wins for undefeated South River including the game-winner in double overtime against Broadneck.
Chase Bullock, Bel Air
Bullock, a junior attack, finished with five goals and three assists in Bel Air’s victory over Patterson Mill.
Liam Finkel, Loyola Blakefield
Finkel, who will play Bowdoin College next year, scored five goals in Loyola’s 13-9 win over St. Mary’s.
Steven Hinnart, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
Hinnart, a senior midfielder/faceoff specialist, finished with four goals in Poly’s 10-6 victory over Oakland Mills.
Josh Lindquist, Marriotts Ridge
The senior midfielder had six goals in Marriotts Ridge’s 18-6 victory over Centennial.
Blake Linn, Smithsburg
Linn, a senior midfielder, accounted for seven points with three goals and four assists in Smithsburg’s win over Catoctin.
Cooper Pasko, Boys’ Latin School
Pasko, a senior attack committed to Hamilton College, had five goals in Boys’ Latin’s 11-8 victory over Loyola Blakefield.
Rex Reynolds, Patterson Mill
Reynolds, a junior midfielder, accounted for six points (five goals and an assist) in Patterson Mill’s 10-9 victory over Harford Tech.
Ian Smith, Hereford
Smith, a sophomore attack, finished with four goals in Hereford’s 11-6 victory over Mount Hebron.
Maks Taishoff, Annapolis Area Christian School
Taishoff, a senior midfielder, finished with five goals in Annapolis Area’s victory over Friends School.