High School

Vote: Who should be the Maryland Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/21/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

High School On SI

Who was the Maryland Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Maks Taishoff of Annapolis Area Christian.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Brody Fuller, St. Mary’s

Fuller, a freshman goalie, had 14 saves in St. Mary’s win over Mount St. Joseph.

TJ Harne, Urbana

Harne, a senior attack who will play for UMBC next spring, finished with four goals and three assists in a 16-2 victory over Linganore.

Caleb Kelly, Calvert Hall College

Kelly, a freshman attack, scored four goals in Calvert Hall’s 14-5 win over Gilman School.

Sam Levi, C. Milton Wright

Levi accounted for 11 points with seven goals and four assists in C. Milton Wright’s 22-8 victory over Harford Tech.

Ashton Merritt, Catoctin

Merritt, a senior attack headed to Seton Hill University, finished with five goals, including the game-winner in Catoctin’s 9-8 overtime victory over Walkersville.

Brendan Millon, McDonogh

The senior attack who’s headed to the University of Virginia finished with three goals and three assists in McDonogh’s 10-6 win over Boys’ Latin School.

Drew Rupp, Saint James School

Rupp, a junior midfielder committed to UMBC,. had five goals and an assist in St. James’ victory over Georgetown Day School (D.C.).

Grady Swidersky, Archbishop Spalding

Swidersky, a senior attack who will play for St. John Fisher University, had four goals and an assist in Spalding’s victory over St. Anthony’s (N.Y.).

Ayden Weakfall, Smithsburg

Weakfall, a senior attack, scored four goals in Smithsburg’s victory over North Hagerstown.

Nathan Wheeler, Chesapeake-Anne Arundel

Wheeler, a senior midfielder, finished with two goals and five assists in Chesapeake’s victory over Severn Run.

