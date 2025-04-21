Vote: Who should be the Maryland Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/21/2025)
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Maks Taishoff of Annapolis Area Christian.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Brody Fuller, St. Mary’s
Fuller, a freshman goalie, had 14 saves in St. Mary’s win over Mount St. Joseph.
TJ Harne, Urbana
Harne, a senior attack who will play for UMBC next spring, finished with four goals and three assists in a 16-2 victory over Linganore.
Caleb Kelly, Calvert Hall College
Kelly, a freshman attack, scored four goals in Calvert Hall’s 14-5 win over Gilman School.
Sam Levi, C. Milton Wright
Levi accounted for 11 points with seven goals and four assists in C. Milton Wright’s 22-8 victory over Harford Tech.
Ashton Merritt, Catoctin
Merritt, a senior attack headed to Seton Hill University, finished with five goals, including the game-winner in Catoctin’s 9-8 overtime victory over Walkersville.
Brendan Millon, McDonogh
The senior attack who’s headed to the University of Virginia finished with three goals and three assists in McDonogh’s 10-6 win over Boys’ Latin School.
Drew Rupp, Saint James School
Rupp, a junior midfielder committed to UMBC,. had five goals and an assist in St. James’ victory over Georgetown Day School (D.C.).
Grady Swidersky, Archbishop Spalding
Swidersky, a senior attack who will play for St. John Fisher University, had four goals and an assist in Spalding’s victory over St. Anthony’s (N.Y.).
Ayden Weakfall, Smithsburg
Weakfall, a senior attack, scored four goals in Smithsburg’s victory over North Hagerstown.
Nathan Wheeler, Chesapeake-Anne Arundel
Wheeler, a senior midfielder, finished with two goals and five assists in Chesapeake’s victory over Severn Run.