Highlighting the Most Outstanding Performers of the Maryland High School Football State Championships
The Maryland public high school football season was completed with the state championships at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Paul Laurence Dunbar (Class 2A/1A), Huntingtown (2A), Linganore (3A) Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical (4A/3A), Patuxent (1A) and Quince Orchard (4A) claimed crowns.
Here are the top defensive and offensive performers - along with honorable mention - from each championship game.
CLASS 1A
MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER
EVAN JONES, PATUXENT
Jones, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior answered the bell for the Panthers, who overcame a 21-point lead to win a second consecutive state title. Jones accounted for 239 yards - 132 rushing and 107 receiving - and two touchdowns. He had 44 yards, including a game-clinching 15-yard run on 4th down as Patuxent ran out the final 4 minutes of regulation.
Honorable mention: Jameson Powell-Morris, Fort Hill, junior, wide receiver; Brayden Watson, Patuxent, freshman, quarterback; Braelyn Younger, Fort Hill, senior, running back
MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER
AHKIYE DIXON, PATUXENT
Dixon was part of a spirited second half effort after Fort Hill scored on four of five possessions in the opening half. The 6-3, 300-pound defensive linemen who finished with six tackles, snatched a fumble and ran 23 yards for a touchdown giving the Panthers the lead for good.
Honorable mention: AJ Adams, Fort Hill, sophomore, defensive line; John Edwards, Patuxent, senior linebacker; Levi House, Fort Hill, freshman, cornerback; Jaxon Sullivan, Patuxent, junior, linebacker
CLASS 2A/1A
MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER
KYLIN HOLMES, DUNBAR
Holmes was in the middle of Dunbar's championship redemption. The 5-8, 150-pound sophomore athlete had 138 all-purpose yards with two scores rushing and one receiving as the Poets, who scored a touchdown in last year’s title-game loss, scored 50 points to defeat Henry E. Lackey.
Honorable mention: Malik Gordon, Lackey, senior, quarterback; Normauri Johnson, Dunbar, senior, wide receiver; Kyrell Lynch, Dunbar, junior, quarterback
MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER
JABARI TORBIT, DUNBAR
The Poets’ defensive heartbeat didn’t disappoint in his final high school game. The 6-foot, 200-pound senior linebacker finished with nine tackles (one for loss) and recorded a sack as Dunbar claimed its record 14th state championship.
CLASS 2A
CO-MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER
DYLAN ALLAFI, NORTHERN-CALVERT
Allafi nearly carried Northern-Calvert, the last seed in the eight-team state field - post regionals -to the championship. The 5-10, 160-pound senior accounted for 195 of the Patriots’ 262 yards, rushing for a championship weekend-best 179 yards and three touchdowns.
CO-MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER
JOSHUA WALTER, HUNTINGTOWN
Walter only touched the ball five times, but the last one - a 82-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter - will be remembered at Huntingtown, which erased the memory of title game losses from the previous two seasons. The 5-9, 175-pound sophomore finished with three carries for 84 yards and caught two passes for 34 yards.
Honorable mention: Blake Marlowe, Huntingtown, sophomore, quarterback
MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER
COLLIN WILSON, HUNTINGTOWN
Wilson was arguably the most impressive defensive performer of championship weekend. The 6-2, 180-pound junior safety recorded 10 solo tackles (12 total) with two for losses as the Hurricanes denied Northern-Calvert twice deep inside their territory to claim their first state title.
Honorable mention: Santiago Arroyo, Northern-Calvert, junior, linebacker; Xavier Jones, Huntingtown, junior, cornerback; Cam Williams., Northern-Calvert, sophomore, cornerback; Cameron Wilson, Huntingtown, senior, linebacker
CLASS 3A
MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER
BRADLY MATTHEWS, LINGANORE
Matthews, a 5-9, 190-pound capped off his brilliant varsity career as Linganore produced one of the most dominant showing in recent state championship game history - a 56-17 victory over Oakdale. The Georgetown University signee had 31 carries for 161 yards and three touchdowns, giving him a Frederick County-record 80 touchdowns.
Honorable mention: Landon Allen, Linganore, senior, linebacker; David Day, Linganore, junior, quarterback; Alex Rodriquez, Oakdale, senior, quarterback
MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER
DREW RUPP, LINGANORE
Rupp, a 5-11, 170-pound senior safety, played a part in Linganore scoring the second-most points in state championship history. His 25-yard interception return opened the second half and added another pick-return of 51 yards as both led to touchdowns as the Lancers scored the final 42 points. Rupp, who transferred from Saint James Academy, will play lacrosse for the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.
Honorable mention: Karmelo Smallwood, Oakdale, senior, safety; Tyler Tehaan, Oakdale, senior, linebacker; Alex Tortalani, Linganore, senior, defensive line
CLASS 4A/3A
MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER
JAYLIN SOLOMON, MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Solomon opened the championship weekend with a dazzling effort. The 5-11, 190-pound junior quarterback rushed for 138 yards and four touchdowns and completed 16-of-28 passes for 194 yards and two more scores as the Mustangs won a third Class 4A/3A championship in five seasons.
Honorable mention: Tywon Baker, Mergenthaler, wide receiver; Kaden Foster, Mergenthaler, senior, running back; Matthew Larsen, Sherwood, junior, quarterback; Frankie Saunders, Sherwood, sophomore, safety
MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER
TYLER CUFFIE, MERGENTHALER
Cuffje led an effort that held Sherwood scoreless in the first half for only the second time in the 2025 season (Class 4A state champ Quince Orchard was the other team). The 6-1, 200-pound linebacker had a team-high 10 tackles (1.5 for loss) as the Mustangs limited Sherwood to 93 yards on the ground.
Honorable mention: Brian Guerrero, Mergenthaler, senior, defensive line; London Hardy, Sherwood, junior, linebacker; Jefferson Serkfem, Sherwood, senior, defensive line
CLASS 4A
MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER
WILL DRAKEFORD, QUINCE ORCHARD
Quince Orchard may not have won a second straight championship without Drakeford’s cerebral play. The 6-2, 195-pound junior transfer from Westlake, rushed for 127 and two scores and threw for two (84 yards passing) as the Cougars completed a perfect season.
Honorable mention: Kameron Parker, Henry A Wise, senior, running back/returner
MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER
KACEY GILLIAM, QUINCE ORCHARD
Gilliam, a 6-2, 230-pound senior defensive end, saved his best in the final quarter as Quince Orchard’s defensive line imposed its will. The James Madison University commit had two sacks in the fourth, and finished with three tackles (two for loss).
Honorable mention: Theodore Riley, Henry A. Wise, junior, linebacker; Diego Rodriquez, Quince Orchard, senior, defensive line; Andre Thrasher, Henry A. Wise, junior, linebacker