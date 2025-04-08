Vote: Who should be the Maryland Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/8/2025)
Who was the Maryland Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Alex Tyler of Towson.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 13. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jack Birrane, Mount St. Joseph
Birrane. A junior midfielder, finished with three goals in Mount St. Joseph’s victory over St. Paul’s School.
Chase Bullock, Bel Air
The junior attack accounted for eight points (five goals, three assists) in Bel Air’s victory over Patterson Mill.
Tyler Costa, Hereford
Costa, a junior midfielder, had three goals and an assist in Hereford’s 10-5 victory over Sparrows Point.
Peyton Forte, Calvert Hall
Forte, a senior attack committed to the Naval Academy, scored eight goals as undefeated Calvert Hall defeated Severn School and Boys’ Latin School.
Lincoln Herring, Boys’ Latin School
Herring, a senior attack headed to Yale University, scored four goals in Boys’ Latin’s victory over John Carroll School.
Brady Mollot, Archbishop Spalding
The junior attack who’s committed to the University of Maryland, finished with three goals and two assists in Spalding’s 14-8 victory over Gilman School.
Rex Reynolds, Patterson Mill
The junior midfielder finished with four goals in Patterson Mill’s 16-10 victory over Rising Sun.
Colin Telemeco, Boonsboro
The senior face-off specialist and attack, totaled six goals, two assists and won 25 of 33 face-offs as Boonsboro defeated Smithsburgh and North Hagerstown.
Alex Tyler, Towson
Tyler, a senior attack committed to Frostburg State University, surpassed the 100-career point mark, scoring eight goals and handing out three assists in Towson’s wins over Century and Perry Hall.
Will VanVeelen, Annapolis Area Christian School
VanVeelen, a senior attack, had five goals and an assist in Annapolis Area’s 10-9 victory over Gunston Day School.