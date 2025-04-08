High School

Vote: Who should be the Maryland Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/8/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the Maryland Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Alex Tyler of Towson.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 13. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Jack Birrane, Mount St. Joseph

Birrane. A junior midfielder, finished with three goals in Mount St. Joseph’s victory over St. Paul’s School.

Chase Bullock, Bel Air

The junior attack accounted for eight points (five goals, three assists) in Bel Air’s victory over Patterson Mill.

Tyler Costa, Hereford

Costa, a junior midfielder, had three goals and an assist in Hereford’s 10-5 victory over Sparrows Point.

Peyton Forte, Calvert Hall

Forte, a senior attack committed to the Naval Academy, scored eight goals as undefeated Calvert Hall defeated Severn School and Boys’ Latin School.

Lincoln Herring, Boys’ Latin School

Herring, a senior attack headed to Yale University, scored four goals in Boys’ Latin’s victory over John Carroll School.

Brady Mollot, Archbishop Spalding

The junior attack who’s committed to the University of Maryland, finished with three goals and two assists in Spalding’s 14-8 victory over Gilman School.

Rex Reynolds, Patterson Mill

The junior midfielder finished with four goals in Patterson Mill’s 16-10 victory over Rising Sun.

Colin Telemeco, Boonsboro

The senior face-off specialist and attack, totaled six goals, two assists and won 25 of 33 face-offs as Boonsboro defeated Smithsburgh and North Hagerstown.

Alex Tyler, Towson

Tyler, a senior attack committed to Frostburg State University, surpassed the 100-career point mark, scoring eight goals and handing out three assists in Towson’s wins over Century and Perry Hall.

Will VanVeelen, Annapolis Area Christian School

VanVeelen, a senior attack, had five goals and an assist in Annapolis Area’s 10-9 victory over Gunston Day School.

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

