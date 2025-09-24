Mount St. Joe 2026 middie Jack Birrane commits to Lynchburg
Mount St. Joseph (Md.) lacrosse midfielder Jack Birrane (2026) has committed to Lynchburg, choosing to play for head coach Steve Koudelka, who is set to begin his 30th season leading the Hornets.
Koudelka’s resume includes an overall record of 366–158 with 26 winning seasons, 10 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) titles, and 18 NCAA Tournament appearances (including 13 straight. Koudelka and the Lynchburg program made a strong impression on Birrane, who also cited Lynchburg’s close-knit community and the staff’s belief in his potential as reasons for his commitment to West Central Virginia school, nestled in the Piedmont-Blue Ridge foothills.
Why Birrane chose Lynchburg
- Proven program: A consistent Division III contender with deep postseason runs, highlighted by 21 wins and an NCAA title-game appearance in 2015.
- Coach & culture: Opportunity to learn under Koudelka and contribute immediately in a tight, supportive environment.
- Fit & trust: Birrane said he wanted a school that truly believed in him—and Lynchburg did.
Program snapshot
- Conference: Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)
- Head coach: Steve Koudelka (since program’s early modern era; entering Year 30)
- Track record: 366–158; 10 ODAC championships; 18 NCAA Tournament trips
Big picture
Birrane extends the MIAA-to-Lynchburg pipeline and gives the Hornets another two-way piece as they chase the next step: a national title.
Quick facts
- Player: Jack Birrane
- High school: Mount St. Joseph (Md.) — Class of 2026
- Position: Midfield
- College: Lynchburg (ODAC)