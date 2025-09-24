High School

Mount St. Joe 2026 middie Jack Birrane commits to Lynchburg

Long-time Hornets coach Steve Koudelka lands MIAA standout as ODAC power keeps building

Al Franyo

Jack Birrane of Mount St. Joseph has committed to play college lacrosse Lynchburg, following his senior season in the MIAA.
Mount St. Joseph (Md.) lacrosse midfielder Jack Birrane (2026) has committed to Lynchburg, choosing to play for head coach Steve Koudelka, who is set to begin his 30th season leading the Hornets.

Koudelka’s resume includes an overall record of 366–158 with 26 winning seasons, 10 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) titles, and 18 NCAA Tournament appearances (including 13 straight. Koudelka and the Lynchburg program made a strong impression on Birrane, who also cited Lynchburg’s close-knit community and the staff’s belief in his potential as reasons for his commitment to West Central Virginia school, nestled in the Piedmont-Blue Ridge foothills.

Why Birrane chose Lynchburg

  • Proven program: A consistent Division III contender with deep postseason runs, highlighted by 21 wins and an NCAA title-game appearance in 2015.
  • Coach & culture: Opportunity to learn under Koudelka and contribute immediately in a tight, supportive environment.
  • Fit & trust: Birrane said he wanted a school that truly believed in him—and Lynchburg did.

Program snapshot

  • Conference: Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)
  • Head coach: Steve Koudelka (since program’s early modern era; entering Year 30)
  • Track record: 366–158; 10 ODAC championships; 18 NCAA Tournament trips

Big picture

Birrane extends the MIAA-to-Lynchburg pipeline and gives the Hornets another two-way piece as they chase the next step: a national title.

Quick facts

  • Player: Jack Birrane
  • High school: Mount St. Joseph (Md.) — Class of 2026
  • Position: Midfield
  • College: Lynchburg (ODAC)
Al Franyo
AL FRANYO

Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America. Three of his favorite topics include recruiting news about players making college commitments, programs taking the next steps under their respective head coaches, and programs that are so-called "sleepers" when it comes to being very good to great. Even with lacrosse growing at such a rapid pace, Franyo loves how it is still such a small, tight, and fun world. And, in many ways, it is its own culture. He began writing about his favorite sport for High School On SI in 2024. Twitter: @alfranyo

