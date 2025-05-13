Vote: Who should be the Maryland Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/13/2025)
Who was the Maryland Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: John Dixon of Annapolis Area Chrisitian.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 18. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Hudson Arrup, Towson
Arrup, a junior attack who’s committed to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) finished with six goals in two games, scoring the winning goal in Towson’s 5-4 win over Hereford in the Baltimore County title match and the game-winner in overtime in a 6-5 decision over Catonsville in the Maryland Class 3A North Region I semifinals.
Mark Botek, Calvert Hall College
Botek, a senior attack headed to the University of Richmond, finished with five goals and an assist in Calvert Hall’s 13-5 win over St. Paul’s School in the MIAA A Conference quarterfinals.
Jack Fish, Severna Park
Fish, a senior attack headed to UMBC, accounted for seven points (six goals and an assist) in Severna Park’s win over Chesapeake-Anne Arundel in the Anne Arundel County championship game.
Wyatt Hicks, Broadneck
Hicks, a freshman attack, finished with five goals and two assists in Broadneck’s victory over Annapolis in the Class 4A East Region II semifinals.
Matt Higgins, Boys’ Latin School
Higgins, a senior attack who will play for the University of Maryland next spring, had four goals and two assists in Boys’ Latin’s 9-5 victory over Loyola Blakefield in the MIAA A Conference quarterfinals.
Steven Hinnant, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
Hinnant, a junior midfielder/faceoff specialist, had four goals and two assists as Poly won its fourth consecutive Baltimore City title with a 17-5 win over Forest Park.
Mason Machiran, Marriotts Ridge
Machiran, a junior attack, accounted for eight points (five goals and three assists) in Marriotts Ridge’s win over Mount Hebron in the Maryland Class 3A South Region I semifinals.
Bronson Peters, Gerstell Academy
Peters, a junior attack committed to Monmouth University, finished with five goals in Gerstell’s victory over St. John’s Catholic Prep in the MIAA B Conference quarterfinals.
Gus Rocha, Howard
Rocha, a senior goalie, stopped 10 shots as Howard claimed the Howard County championship with a 4-3 victory over Glenelg.
Grant Smith, Bel Air
Smith, a senior attack/midfielder, finished six goals and an assist in Bel Air’s victory over Baltimore City College in the Maryland Class 3A North Region II semifinals.