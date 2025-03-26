Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (3/26/2025)
The 2025 Maryland high school girls lacrosse season is underway and we're tracking the top performances each week and highlighting them for you in our weekly Player of the Week poll.
Please review this week's list of top performers and show your support to those you believe most deserving of this week's honor. You can vote once every six hours and the winner will be announced in next week's poll. Voting ends March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Cam Appleby, North Harford
Appleby, a freshman attack, had five goals as North Harford defeated Rising Sun.
Paige Feick, Bel Air
The senior midfielder who’s committed to Temple University, had six goals and four assists in Bel Air’s 16-8 victory over Harford Tech.
Sam Legge, Long Reach
The junior attack recorded six goals and three assists as Long Reach defeated Wilde Lake.
Nora Lopes, Broadneck
Lopes, a junior attack, finished with four goals as defending Class 4A state champ Broadneck defeated North County.
Kelsey Pozdol, Severn School
Pozdol, a sophomore attack, finished with three goals and two assists as Severn defeated The Academy of the Holy Cross.
Taeler Stouffer, Boonsboro
The senior attack who’s committed to Shepherd University scored four goals in Booosboro’s victory over Frederick.
Payton Toton, Annapolis
Toton, a junior attack, finished with five goals and three assists as Annapolis defeated Northeast.
Isabella Van Gieson, Severna Park
Van Gieson, a senior defender committed to William & Mary University, finished with five goals as defending Maryland Class 3A state champ Severna Park defeated Crofton.
Kayleigh White, Glenelg
White, a senior attack who’s committed to High Point University, had six goals as Glenelg defeated Marriotts Ridge.
Emmerson Whittington, Edgewood
Whittington, a sophomore midfielder had six goals in Edgewood’s 18-16 victory over Elkton.