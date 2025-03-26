High School

Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (3/26/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Derek Toney

High School On SI

The 2025 Maryland high school girls lacrosse season is underway and we're tracking the top performances each week and highlighting them for you in our weekly Player of the Week poll.

Please review this week's list of top performers and show your support to those you believe most deserving of this week's honor. You can vote once every six hours and the winner will be announced in next week's poll. Voting ends March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Cam Appleby, North Harford

Appleby, a freshman attack, had five goals as North Harford defeated Rising Sun.

Paige Feick, Bel Air

The senior midfielder who’s committed to Temple University, had six goals and four assists in Bel Air’s 16-8 victory over Harford Tech.

Sam Legge, Long Reach

The junior attack recorded six goals and three assists as Long Reach defeated Wilde Lake.

Nora Lopes, Broadneck

Lopes, a junior attack, finished with four goals as defending Class 4A state champ Broadneck defeated North County. 

Kelsey Pozdol, Severn School

Pozdol, a sophomore attack, finished with three goals and two assists as Severn defeated The Academy of the Holy Cross.

Taeler Stouffer, Boonsboro

The senior attack who’s committed to Shepherd University scored four goals in Booosboro’s victory over Frederick. 

Payton Toton, Annapolis

Toton, a junior attack, finished with five goals and three assists as Annapolis defeated Northeast.

Isabella Van Gieson, Severna Park

Van Gieson, a senior defender committed to William & Mary University, finished with five goals as defending Maryland Class 3A state champ Severna Park defeated Crofton.

Kayleigh White, Glenelg

White, a senior attack who’s committed to High Point University, had six goals as Glenelg defeated Marriotts Ridge.

Emmerson Whittington, Edgewood

Whittington, a sophomore midfielder had six goals in Edgewood’s 18-16 victory over Elkton.

Published |Modified
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland