Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/1/2025)
Who was the Maryland Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 6. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Hayden Baumgartner, Marriotts Ridge
Baumgartner, a freshman attack, finished with four goals in Marriotts Ridge’s victory over Mount Hebron.
Madi Davis, Sparrows Point
Davis posted three goals and three assists in Sparrows Point’s victory over Patapsco.
Taylor Fique, Manchester Valley
Pique, sophomore midfielder, finished with six goals and an assist in Manchester Valley’s win over Catonsville.
Allison Fling, Century
Fling, a senior headed to the University of Florida, posted three goals, two assists and 12 draw controls in Century’s victory over Fallston.
Piper Gallagher, Gerstell Academy
Gallagher, a junior attack committed to Mount St. Mary’s University, finished with six goals and two assists in Gerstell’s victory over Hereford.
Lauren Gongon, Loch Raven
Gongon finished with three goals, one assist and eight draw controls in Loch Raven’s win over Lansdowne.
Nora Lopes, Broadneck
Lopes, a sophomore attack, finished with five goals in Broadneck’s 18-6 win over Chesapeake-Anne Arundel.
Leah Miller, South Carroll
The senior attack who will play for the University of Maryland next spring, scored four goals in a 11-9 victory over Liberty.
Brooklynn Ricker, Annapolis
Ricker, a senior scored six goals, including her 100th career tally as Annapolis defeated Wilde Lake.
Natalie Wirth, Fallston
Wirth, a Virginia Commonwealth University commit, had three goals and an assist in Fallston’s victory over Patterson Mill.