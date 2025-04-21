Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/21/2025)
Who was the Maryland Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Hayden Baumgartner of Marriotts Ridge.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Kam Appel, Middletown
Appel, a junior midfielder/defender, scored five goals in Middletown’s 18-1 victory over Walkersville.
Eleanor Beard, Severn
Beard, a freshman midfielder, finished with five goals and an assist in Severn’s 10-9 victory over John Carroll School.
Emma Carey, Oakdale
Carey, who will play for George Mason University next spring, finished with five goals and an assist in Oakdale’s overtime win over Tuscarora.
Alyssa Harris, Tuscarora
Harris, a senior attack headed to Queens College, accounted for eight points (five goals and three assists) in Tuscarora’s win over Walkersville.
Alayna Kelly, Catoctin
Kelly, a senior, finished with three goals and two assists in Catoctin’s victory over Walkersville.
Kylie Kirkpatrick, St. James School
Kirkpatrick, a freshman midfield/defender, totaled 10 goals and 14 ground balls in three games.
Nicole Malasky, Boonsboro
Malasky had five goals in Boonsboro’s victory over St. James School.
Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley
The Clemson University-bound midfielder tied the school’s career scoring mark (396 points) as Manchester Valley defeated Century, Leonardtown and previously undefeated Severna Park.
Mady Smith, Liberty
Smith, a senior attack, accounted for 12 points with five goals and seven assists in Liberty’s win over Winters Mill.
Lexi Vosburg, Chesapeake-Anne Arundel
Vosberg, a sophomore midfielder, totaled five goals and six assists in Chesapeake’s wins over Chopticon and Harford Tech.