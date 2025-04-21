High School

Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/21/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the Maryland Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Hayden Baumgartner of Marriotts Ridge.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Kam Appel, Middletown

Appel, a junior midfielder/defender, scored five goals in Middletown’s 18-1 victory over Walkersville.

Eleanor Beard, Severn

Beard, a freshman midfielder, finished with five goals and an assist in Severn’s 10-9 victory over John Carroll School.

Emma Carey, Oakdale

Carey, who will play for George Mason University next spring, finished with five goals and an assist in Oakdale’s overtime win over Tuscarora.

Alyssa Harris, Tuscarora

Harris, a senior attack headed to Queens College, accounted for eight points (five goals and three assists) in Tuscarora’s win over Walkersville.

Alayna Kelly, Catoctin

Kelly, a senior, finished with three goals and two assists in Catoctin’s victory over Walkersville.

Kylie Kirkpatrick, St. James School

Kirkpatrick, a freshman midfield/defender, totaled 10 goals and 14 ground balls in three games.

Nicole Malasky, Boonsboro

Malasky had five goals in Boonsboro’s victory over St. James School.

Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley

The Clemson University-bound midfielder tied the school’s career scoring mark (396 points) as Manchester Valley defeated Century, Leonardtown and previously undefeated Severna Park.

Mady Smith, Liberty

Smith, a senior attack, accounted for 12 points with five goals and seven assists in Liberty’s win over Winters Mill.

Lexi Vosburg, Chesapeake-Anne Arundel

Vosberg, a sophomore midfielder, totaled five goals and six assists in Chesapeake’s wins over Chopticon and Harford Tech.

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

