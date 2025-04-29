High School

Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/28/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the Maryland Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Mady Smith of Liberty.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 4. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Sam Chittum, C. Milton Wright

Chittum, a senior attack headed to Mercyhurst College, had four goals, two assists and five draw controls in C. Milton Wright’s win over Patterson Mill, and four goals and three assists in a victory over Bohemia Manor.

Delaney Daffan, Long Reach

Daffan, a senior attack, accounted for 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in Long Reach’s victories over Guilford Park and Oakland Mills.

Bailey Ko, Reservoir

Ko, a senior attack headed to Mount St. Mary’s University, totaled 10 goals in two games, including five goals with two assists in Reservoir’s victory over Wilde Lake.

Charlotte Laraway, River Hill

Laraway, a sophomore midfielder, finished with 14 goals in two games, scoring eight in River Hill’s win over Reservoir and six in a victory against Atholton.

Kaitlyn Magdar, Mount Hebron

Madgar, a senior midfielder headed to the University of Pittsburgh, finished with eight goals and two assists in Mount Hebron’s 14-13 overtime win over Catonsville.

Winnie Marshall, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

Marshall, a sophomore, scored three goals as Poly clinched the Baltimore City league title with a 12-11 win over City College.

Annie Minoglio, John Carroll School

Minoglio, a senior attack who will play for Towson University next spring, finished with six goals and two assists in John Carroll’s win over Roland Park Country School.

Sophie Osborne, Crofton

Osborne, a sophomore midfielder, finished with four goals in Crofton’s 17-7 win over North County. 

Abby Solarczyk, Liberty

Solarczyk, a junior midfielder, totaled nine goals in two victories for Liberty, including six against Century. 

Maddie Tunney, Patterson Mill

Tunney, a senior, finished with six goals and two assists in Patterson Mill’s victory over Perryville.

