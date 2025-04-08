Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/8/2025)
Who was the Maryland Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Piper Gallagher of Gerstell Academy.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 13. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ava Fossati, McDonogh School
Fossati, a junior attack committed to Boston College, finished with four goals in McDonogh’s 11-7 victory over previously undefeated Severn.
Riley Manzo, Bel Air
Manzo, a defender headed to Charlotte University, finished with four goals, an assist and eight draw controls in Bel Air’s 15-13 victory over C. Milton Wright.
Erin Hussey, Severna Park
Hussey, a senior midfielder headed to the University of Delaware, had a game-best five goals in Severna Park’s victory over North County.
Leah Miller, South Carroll
The senior midfielder and University of Maryland recruit had six goals in South Carroll’s 10-9 win over Westminster.
Gen Schwartz-Mitchell, Parkville: Schwartz-Mitchell had six goals, three assists and 12 draw controls in Parkville’s victories over Chesapeake-Baltimore County and Lansdowne.
Gabby Stuchinski, North Harford
Stuchinski, a junior attack committed to Stevenson University, had four goals and three assists in North Harford’s 13-6 victory over Havre de Grace.
Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley
Penczek, a senior midfielder headed to Clemson University, had three goals in Manchester Valley’s 14-5 win over Liberty.
Lexi Vosburg, Chesapeake-Anne Arundel
Vosburg, a sophomore midfielder, had four goals and two assists as Chesapeake defeated Annapolis.
Claire Whipkey, Centennial
Whipkey, a junior midfielder committed to Hofstra University, finished with six goals in Centennial’s 15-12 victory over River Hill.