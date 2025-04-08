High School

Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (4/8/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the Maryland Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Piper Gallagher of Gerstell Academy.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 13. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Ava Fossati, McDonogh School

Fossati, a junior attack committed to Boston College, finished with four goals in McDonogh’s 11-7 victory over previously undefeated Severn.

Riley Manzo, Bel Air

Manzo, a defender headed to Charlotte University, finished with four goals, an assist and eight draw controls in Bel Air’s 15-13 victory over C. Milton Wright.

Erin Hussey, Severna Park

Hussey, a senior midfielder headed to the University of Delaware, had a game-best five goals in Severna Park’s victory over North County. 

Leah Miller, South Carroll

The senior midfielder and University of Maryland recruit had six goals in South Carroll’s 10-9 win over Westminster.

Gen Schwartz-Mitchell, Parkville: Schwartz-Mitchell had six goals, three assists and 12 draw controls in Parkville’s victories over Chesapeake-Baltimore County and Lansdowne.

Gabby Stuchinski, North Harford

Stuchinski, a junior attack committed to Stevenson University, had four goals and three assists in North Harford’s 13-6 victory over Havre de Grace.

Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley

Penczek, a senior midfielder headed to Clemson University, had three goals in Manchester Valley’s 14-5 win over Liberty.

Lexi Vosburg, Chesapeake-Anne Arundel

Vosburg, a sophomore midfielder, had four goals and two assists as Chesapeake defeated Annapolis.

Claire Whipkey, Centennial

Whipkey, a junior midfielder committed to Hofstra University, finished with six goals in Centennial’s 15-12 victory over River Hill.

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

