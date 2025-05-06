High School

Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/6/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the Maryland Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Sophie Osborne of Crofton.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 11. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Annabella Burke, South River

Burke, senior attack headed to Christopher Newport University, finished with five goals in South River’s win over Chesapeake-Anne Arundel.

Paige Feick, Bel Air

Feick, a senior midfielder who will play for Temple University next spring, posted 11 goals in Bel Air’s win over C. Milton Wright and North Harford, clinching a berth in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference (UCBAC) title game.

Allison Fling, Century

Fling, a senior attack who will play for the University of Florida next spring, totaled 14 goals and 18 assists in three victories for Century, and had a school-record 21 draw controls in a 23-9 victory over Hereford.

Finlay Harmon, Towson

Harmon, a senior attack/draw specialist headed to Denison University, finished with five goals and eight draw controls in Towson’s victory over Urbana.

Kate Jones, Howard

Jones, a senior midfielder, finished with three goals and four assists in Howard’s 22-0 victory over Oakland Mills.

Ella Jane Ostrowski, Archbishop Spalding

Ostrowski, a junior attack committed to Army, finished with two goals and two assists as Spalding rallied for a 9-8 victory over St. Mary’s.

Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley

The Clemson University-bound midfielder broke the Carroll County league career goal-mark (308), scoring seven goals in Manchester Valley’s win over Hereford 

Sienna Perryman, Winters Mill

Perryman, a senior attack/midfielder headed to Florida Tech University, accounted for 10 points (five goals and five assists) in Winters Mill’s 15-3 win over Atholton.

Riley Sheets, North County

Sheets, a senior midfielder, tallied four goals in North County’s victory over Northeast.

Ciannah Sinnott, Francis Scott Key

Sinnott, a junior, had five goals and an assist in Francis Scott Key’s win over Smithsburg.

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

