Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/6/2025)
Who was the Maryland Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Sophie Osborne of Crofton.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 11. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Annabella Burke, South River
Burke, senior attack headed to Christopher Newport University, finished with five goals in South River’s win over Chesapeake-Anne Arundel.
Paige Feick, Bel Air
Feick, a senior midfielder who will play for Temple University next spring, posted 11 goals in Bel Air’s win over C. Milton Wright and North Harford, clinching a berth in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference (UCBAC) title game.
Allison Fling, Century
Fling, a senior attack who will play for the University of Florida next spring, totaled 14 goals and 18 assists in three victories for Century, and had a school-record 21 draw controls in a 23-9 victory over Hereford.
Finlay Harmon, Towson
Harmon, a senior attack/draw specialist headed to Denison University, finished with five goals and eight draw controls in Towson’s victory over Urbana.
Kate Jones, Howard
Jones, a senior midfielder, finished with three goals and four assists in Howard’s 22-0 victory over Oakland Mills.
Ella Jane Ostrowski, Archbishop Spalding
Ostrowski, a junior attack committed to Army, finished with two goals and two assists as Spalding rallied for a 9-8 victory over St. Mary’s.
Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley
The Clemson University-bound midfielder broke the Carroll County league career goal-mark (308), scoring seven goals in Manchester Valley’s win over Hereford
Sienna Perryman, Winters Mill
Perryman, a senior attack/midfielder headed to Florida Tech University, accounted for 10 points (five goals and five assists) in Winters Mill’s 15-3 win over Atholton.
Riley Sheets, North County
Sheets, a senior midfielder, tallied four goals in North County’s victory over Northeast.
Ciannah Sinnott, Francis Scott Key
Sinnott, a junior, had five goals and an assist in Francis Scott Key’s win over Smithsburg.