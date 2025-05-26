Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school softball Player of the Week? (5/26/2025)
For the final time this spring, who was the Maryland high school softball Player of the Week?
The state championship games have wrapped up, and a handful of schools have been crowned as softball state champions. This postseason featured plenty of great performances from the top players in the Old Line State.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kailyn Sheehin of Damascus
Voting ends Sunday, June 1, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's Player of the Year poll.
Claire Radford, Leonardtown
The senior and USC-Aiken commit pitched a complete game shutout and tossed 16 strikeouts to lead Leonardtown to its second straight MPSSAA 4A softball state title in a 5-0 victory over Churchill.
Brooke Colliflower, Chopticon
Colliflower, a senior, hit three triples and drove in two runs in Chopticon's 5-3 win over Sherwood to win the MPSSAA 3A softball state title. She also launched a home run in the Braves' 11-4 victory over Northeast in the 3A state semifinals.
Jordyn Greever, Huntingtown
The senior and Frostburg State commit pitched all seven innings and struck out five batters in Huntingtown's 3-2 victory over Decatur for the MPSSAA 2A softball state championship. She also tossed nine strikeouts in the Hurricanes' 3-2 victory over Glenelg in the 2A state semifinals.
Madisyn Williamson, Huntingtown
Williamson, a sophomore, launched a home run and drove in two runs in Huntingtown's 3-2 win over Glenelg in the 2A state semifinals.
Ava Twilley, Mardela
Twilley, a junior, struck out 13 batters in Mardela's 4-3 comeback win over Catoctin for the MPSSAA 1A softball state title. She also hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to beat Allegany in the 1A state semifinals.
Kai-En Hsu, Churchill
Hsu, a freshman, beat out an infield hit for the go-ahead run in the fifth, and threw a runner out in extra innings in Churchill's 9-5 win over Eleanor Roosevelt in the 4A state semifinals.
Maggie King, Churchill
The senior and George Washington commit pitched a no-hitter (her fourth of the year) to lead the Bulldogs to a 5-0 win over Blair in the 4A state quarterfinals.
Reagan Corb, Sherwood
The junior pitched another shutout in Sherwood's 2-0 win over Dulaney in the 3A state semifinals.
Julianna Woodall, Decatur
Woodall, a sophomore, hit a walk-off bunt single to lift Decatur over Damascus 4-3 in the 2A state semifinals.
Taylor Smith, Catoctin
The senior and Virginia commit struck out 17 batters and allowed zero runs over seven innings in Catoctin's 3-0 win over Boonsboro in the 1A state semifinals.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App