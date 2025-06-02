Vote: Who should Be the Maryland High School Softball Player of the Year?
The 2025 Maryland high school softball season has officially wrapped up. Now is the time to answer the question: Who should be the Maryland High School Softball Player of the Year? These 10 candidates put up incredible performances throughout the season and received a lot of attention in the Old Line State.
Claire Radford, Leonardtown
The senior and USC-Aiken commit went out on top with MPSSAA 4A state champion Leonardtown. In her final season, she had a state-leading 252 strikeouts and a 21-1 record. Radford finishes her high school career with 529 strikeouts.
Maggie King, Churchill
The senior and George Washington commit did a tremendous job leading Churchill to the MPSSAA 4A state championship game. In her senior campaign, King tossed four no-hitters and over 200-plus strikeouts. She was named the Montgomery County 4A South Pitcher of the Year.
Kai-En Hsu, Churchill
The freshman catcher was phenomenal at the plate for the state runner-up Bulldogs, as she batted .532 with a .582 OBP, 1.378 OPS, 31 hits, five doubles, four triples, three home runs, 43 RBIs, and 22 runs scored. Catching-wise, she caught three runners stealing.
Jordyn Greever, Huntingtown
The senior and Frostburg State commit also finished a state champion with Huntingtown. Greever went 20-3, tossed 186 strikeouts in 133 innings pitched, and posted a 0.47 ERA.
Bryanna Williams, Clarksburg
The sophomore had a great season with Clarksburg by being named the Montgomery County 4A West Pitcher of the Year. Williams tossed 137 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched along with a 0.836 ERA.
Taylor Smith, Catoctin
The senior and Virginia commit posted a strong senior campaign leading up to the MPSSAA 1A state title game. She went 10-0 with137 strikeouts in 78 innings pitched.
Mia Forseter, Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School
The junior did a phenomenal job leading CESJDS to a PVAC Championship win over Sandy Spring. Pitching-wise, she threw 103 strikeouts in 55 innings in 2025.
Kennedy Woodruff, Oxon Hill
The senior and USC commit really stepped up both in the circle and at the plate. Woodruff tossed 69 strikeouts in 29.1 innings pitched, and batted .805 with 13 home runs, 33 hits, 38 RBIs, four doubles, five triples, and 36 runs scored.
Juliahna Thomas, WTES
The junior also finished with 13 home runs for Western Tech & Environmental Science. She also batted .686 with 35 hits 51 RBIs, 11 doubles, a triple, and 30 runs scored.
Ella Reynolds, Walter Johnson
The junior looked stellar for Walter Johnson in 2025, batting .523 with a .618 OBP, 1.845 OPS, six home runs, 33 RBIs, and 30 runs scored.