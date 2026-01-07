Walter Johnson Football Makes a Home Grown Hire as Head Coach
Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland has a new head coach to lead the varsity football program.
A New Era Begins in Bethesda
On Tuesday, January 6th, the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) athletic department announced the hiring of Jacquis McCray Jr. as the Wildcats' new head coach.
“We are excited to welcome Coach McCray to the Wildcat family,” said Walter Johnson Athletic Director Larry Hurd Jr. “His vision and passion for developing young people make him an outstanding fit for our program.”
McCray replaces Aaron Fiddler who stepped down in 2025 after a three-year stint leading the program.
From MCPS Standout to Program Leader
The Montgomery County, Maryland native has deep roots in MCPS high school football. Last season, McCray guided his alma mater, John F. Kennedy High School (Silver Spring, Maryland) to their best season in nearly two decades as the Cavaliers finished with a 5-4 record.
A Proven Winner at the High School Level
For his team’s performance, McCray was named High School on SI’s 2025 All-Montgomery County Co-Coach of the Year.
McCray’s resume also includes a coaching stint at Northwest High School in Germantown, Maryland in addition to coaching stints at various college football programs.
College Defensive Credentials
McCray has worked as an assistant coach at Ferrum College in Virginia where he served as the Panthers’ Defensive Coordinator. McCray was also the Defensive Coordinator at Stevenson University in Maryland.
During McCray’s tenure at Stevenson, the Mustangs were Centennial-MAC Bowl participants and produced six All-Conference selections on defense, three All-ECAC selections on defense, and two D3football.com Team of the Week selections on defense.
Prior to his work at Stevenson, McCray spent ten years as an assistant football coach at Salisbury University where he worked with the defensive line and linebackers.
During his tenure at Salisbury, McCray helped guide the Seagulls to NCAA appearances in 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2015. Salisbury made ECAC Bowl appearances in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2013 and 2016. The Seagulls won the Empire 8 Conference title in 2011 and 2012 and the New Jersey Athletic Conference title in 2015.
In 2014, McCray spent a season as the Defensive Coordinator at Cheyney University in Pennsylvania and served as the Defensive Coordinator at Annapolis High School in Maryland during the 2017 campaign.
McCray Express Gratitude for His Time at Kennedy
McCray, who released a statement through the John F. Kennedy High School athletic department’s Instagram account, thanked the Cavalier family.
“When I first walked onto this field as a student-athlete years ago, I never imagined I’d one day have the privilege of leading this team as your Head Coach,” said McCray. “Being an alumnus of this program has made every victory sweeter and every challenge more meaningful.
“While I am excited to begin a new chapter at Walter Johnson High School, this school will always be home. Thank you for allowing a former Cavalier to lead the next generation.”