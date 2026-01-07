High School

Walter Johnson Football Makes a Home Grown Hire as Head Coach

Award-winning Montgomery County coach Jacquis McCray Jr. takes over at Walter Johnson, bringing deep MCPS roots and extensive college defensive experience

Jacquis McCray Jr. has been named the new head football coach at Walter Johnson.
Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland has a new head coach to lead the varsity football program. 

A New Era Begins in Bethesda

On Tuesday, January 6th, the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) athletic department announced the hiring of Jacquis McCray Jr. as the Wildcats' new head coach. 

“We are excited to welcome Coach McCray to the Wildcat family,” said Walter Johnson Athletic Director Larry Hurd Jr. “His vision and passion for developing young people make him an outstanding fit for our program.” 

McCray replaces Aaron Fiddler who stepped down in 2025 after a three-year stint leading the program. 

From MCPS Standout to Program Leader

The Montgomery County, Maryland native has deep roots in MCPS high school football. Last season, McCray guided his alma mater, John F. Kennedy High School (Silver Spring, Maryland) to their best season in nearly two decades as the Cavaliers finished with a 5-4 record. 

A Proven Winner at the High School Level

For his team’s performance, McCray was named High School on SI’s 2025 All-Montgomery County Co-Coach of the Year

McCray’s resume also includes a coaching stint at Northwest High School in Germantown, Maryland in addition to coaching stints at various college football programs. 

College Defensive Credentials

McCray has worked as an assistant coach at Ferrum College in Virginia where he served as the Panthers’ Defensive Coordinator. McCray was also the Defensive Coordinator at Stevenson University in Maryland. 

During McCray’s tenure at Stevenson, the Mustangs were Centennial-MAC Bowl participants and produced six All-Conference selections on defense, three All-ECAC selections on defense, and two D3football.com Team of the Week selections on defense. 

Prior to his work at Stevenson, McCray spent ten years as an assistant football coach at Salisbury University where he worked with the defensive line and linebackers.  

During his tenure at Salisbury, McCray helped guide the Seagulls to NCAA appearances in 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2015. Salisbury made ECAC Bowl appearances in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2013 and 2016. The Seagulls won the Empire 8 Conference title in 2011 and 2012 and the New Jersey Athletic Conference title in 2015. 

In 2014, McCray spent a season as the Defensive Coordinator at Cheyney University in Pennsylvania and served as the Defensive Coordinator at Annapolis High School in Maryland during the 2017 campaign. 

McCray Express Gratitude for His Time at Kennedy

McCray, who released a statement through the John F. Kennedy High School athletic department’s Instagram account, thanked the Cavalier family. 

“When I first walked onto this field as a student-athlete years ago, I never imagined I’d one day have the privilege of leading this team as your Head Coach,” said McCray. “Being an alumnus of this program has made every victory sweeter and every challenge more meaningful. 

“While I am excited to begin a new chapter at Walter Johnson High School, this school will always be home. Thank you for allowing a former Cavalier to lead the next generation.” 

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

