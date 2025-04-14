Jim O'Leary takes head coaching position at Noble and Greenough football
Jim O'Leary has had plenty of experience being in control of some high school football teams, and has done a great job at it. Back in November O'leary announced on his Twitter/X that he would be leaving Governors Academy after serving the team for fifteen years.
After 15 years coaching at The Governor's Academy this weekend will be my last game The program has given me so many great memories and I have been fortunate enough to soach so many amazing players! Go Govs!
O'Leary announced months later that he would be accepting the head coaching position at Noble and Greenough.
During his tenure with the Governors, O'Leary was very successful, developed some great players for the college level, and even went undefeated in 2012 and won the NEPSAC Bowl Championship. He took the role in 2011, after previous coach Mark Gerry announced his retirement
Before his time with Governors Academy he worked as an Assistant Athletic Director at Northeastern University, as well as the Athletic Director and head coach of the football team at St. Johns Prep.
O'leary now has over 25 years of coaching experience under his belt, and will be tackling a new job as the new head coach at Noble and Greenbough, a day school in Dedham Massachusetts.
Last season Greenbough was 7-2 with some impressive wins against some good schools. Coming into next year they will have a good team controlled by an experienced coach who can guide them in the right direction for years to come.